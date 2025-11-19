This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...

Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics
Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announced; Check details at ahsec.assam.gov.in
Anmol Bishnoi brought back to India: FIRST IMAGE of Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused out as NIA arrests him
Who is ex-IPS Anand Mishra? BJP candidate who won from Buxar in Bihar election 20205, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., was earlier in this party
Good News for Train Passengers: You could now get food from McDonald’s, KFC, Haldiram's at THESE railway stations
Australia: 8 month-pregnant Indian techie, out on walk, killed after BMW crash in Sydney
VIRAL! Hardik Pandya plants kisses on girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, lifts her in his arms in new photos: 'My big...'
Who was Jamal Khashoggi? Why does his widow demand apology from Saudi Arabia crown prince? How is it related to Donald Trump?
BJP makes BIG decision, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to remain Bihar Deputy CMs; Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Oath ceremony likely to be on...
IND vs SA: Team India rope in THIS ambidextrous spinner to tackle South Africa spin threat ahead of 2nd test in Guwahati, he is from..., age is...
INDIA
Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 19, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
1.Delhi's Khan Market
Milan's Via Monte Napoleone and New York's Upper 5th Avenue are at 2 and 3 position respectively. Has any Indian retail location made it to the list? Yes, It is Delhi's Khan Market. Delhi's Khan Market ranks as 24th most expensive high-street retail locations globally. A posh and upscale Khan Market rank was ranked 23rd last year, and has now slipped one rank.
2.India’s most expensive high-street retail location
Khan Market is India’s most expensive high-street retail location, with rents rising 3% year-on-year to around Rs 22,000 per sq ft per year ($223 per sq ft), according to Cushman & Wakefield’s flagship retail report, Main Streets Across the World.
3.Gurugram’s Galleria Market
Gurugram’s Galleria Market, ranked 26th on the list as India's most expensive retail location, with a 25% jump in rents.
4.New Delhi's Connaught Place
New Delhi's Connaught Place, also at 26th, in a tie with Gurugram’s Galleria Market, with 14% jump in rents.
5.Mumbai’s Kemps Corner at 34th
Mumbai’s Kemps Corner ranks at 34th, with only 10% jumps in rents.