Noida Twin Towers Demolished: High rises turn to dust in seconds after massive implosion, see PICS

In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the twin towers, which have over 900 flats.
Homebuyers of Supertech's Emerald Court in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, finally got justice today with the demolition of the Twin Towers, after a nine-year legal battle. The Apex and Ceyanne towers was reduced to rubble with 3,700 kg of explosives in nine seconds.
Here are the latest images from the demolition site:
The last minutes photo before Supertech's twin towers in Noida were destroyed with explosive.
Supertech twin towers in comparison to other surrounding residential buildings.
Using 3,700 kg of explosives, the Noida Supertech twin towers were brought down following a lengthy court struggle over the company's alleged breach of building codes.
The Noida Supertech twin buildings, which were once higher than Qutub Minar, have been reduced to rubble.
In order to indicate the beginning of the demolition process, a warning siren was sounded.
As Supertech twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, are demolished, a cloud of dust engulfs the are.