Noida Twin Towers Demolished: High rises turn to dust in seconds after massive implosion, see PICS

In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the twin towers, which have over 900 flats.

Homebuyers of Supertech's Emerald Court in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, finally got justice today with the demolition of the Twin Towers, after a nine-year legal battle. The Apex and Ceyanne towers was reduced to rubble with 3,700 kg of explosives in nine seconds.

Here are the latest images from the demolition site: