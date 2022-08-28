Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition In Pics: Check LATEST VISUALS from blast site

Noida twin towers: 3,700 kg explosives will bring the two massive structures down at 2:30 pm today, creating whopping 80,000 tonnes of debris.

The countdown clock has started on Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector-93A and at 2:30, it'll be demolished. Everyone wonders why 40-story structures are being demolished.

Here are the latest images from the demolition site: