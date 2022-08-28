Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition In Pics: Check LATEST VISUALS from blast site

Noida twin towers: 3,700 kg explosives will bring the two massive structures down at 2:30 pm today, creating whopping 80,000 tonnes of debris.
The countdown clock has started on Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector-93A and at 2:30, it'll be demolished. Everyone wonders why 40-story structures are being demolished.
Here are the latest images from the demolition site:
1. Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Check LATEST VISUALS
In preparation for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida using explosives to meet a Supreme Court ruling, crane trucks are being driven towards the buildings.
In preparation for the explosive destruction of the Supertech twin towers in Noida, the local residents in the vicinity are getting out of there as fast as they can.
Supertech's twin towers on the Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Noida, before they are demolished. The roughly 100-meter-tall buildings will be brought down with the help of about 3,700 kg of explosives.
Security forces monitor the Supertech twin buildings in Noida on the morning of Sunday, August 28, 2022, before they are demolished.