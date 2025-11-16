FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers

Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a tenth time. The NDA, which includes his JD(U) party, secured a massive victory in the recently-concluded Bihar assembly elections. Kumar is among the longest-serving chief ministers in India.

Sagar Malik | Nov 16, 2025, 11:03 PM IST

1.Pawan Kumar Chamling, Sikkim

Pawan Kumar Chamling, Sikkim
1

Pawan Kumar Chamling was the chief minister of Sikkim for nearly 25 years. His party won five consecutive terms under his leadership, and he remains India's longest-serving CM.

 

2.Naveen Patnaik, Odisha

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha
2

Naveen Patnaik first came to power in 2000 and led Odisha for more than two decades (24 years). His tenure ended last year after the rival BJP secured a decisive victory in state assembly elections.

 

3.Jyoti Basu, West Bengal

Jyoti Basu, West Bengal
3

Renowned as a great statesmen, Jyoti Basu was at the held in West Bengal for over 23 years. Interestingly, Basu once declined the opportunity to become India's prime minister, despite being offered the topmost position.

 

4.Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh

Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh
4

Gegong Apang served as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for over 22 years in two separate stints. His first term was from 1980 to 1999 and the second from 2003 to 2007.

 

5.Lal Thanhawla, Mizoram

Lal Thanhawla, Mizoram
5

Thanhawla served multiple terms as the chief minister of Mizoram, staying in power for a total of about 22 years.

 

