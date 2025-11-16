Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers

IND vs PAK: Maaz Sadaqat's 79*, Shahid Aziz's bowling lead Pakistan A to 8-wicket win over India A in Asia Cup Rising Stars
INDIA
Sagar Malik | Nov 16, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
1.Pawan Kumar Chamling, Sikkim
Pawan Kumar Chamling was the chief minister of Sikkim for nearly 25 years. His party won five consecutive terms under his leadership, and he remains India's longest-serving CM.
2.Naveen Patnaik, Odisha
Naveen Patnaik first came to power in 2000 and led Odisha for more than two decades (24 years). His tenure ended last year after the rival BJP secured a decisive victory in state assembly elections.
3.Jyoti Basu, West Bengal
Renowned as a great statesmen, Jyoti Basu was at the held in West Bengal for over 23 years. Interestingly, Basu once declined the opportunity to become India's prime minister, despite being offered the topmost position.
4.Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh
Gegong Apang served as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for over 22 years in two separate stints. His first term was from 1980 to 1999 and the second from 2003 to 2007.
5.Lal Thanhawla, Mizoram
Thanhawla served multiple terms as the chief minister of Mizoram, staying in power for a total of about 22 years.