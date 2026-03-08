Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, former India captain seen with heavy security
INDIA
1.Meet Nishant Kumar
Nishant Kumar is the only child of Nitish Kumar and Manju Sinha, who had died of acute pneumonia in 2007. Kumar, who is in his late 40s, is unmarried.
2.Nishant Kumar Education
Nitish Kumar' son Nishant Kumar has started his schooling from St. Karen's school in Patna. He later moved to Manava Bharati India International School in Mussoorie. He went on to attend the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, where he graduated in software engineering.
3.Nishant Kumar Political Career
Nishant Kumar had stayed away from politics and also stated that he had no desire to join Politics back in 2017. However, there were speculations recently that Nishant Kumar may file nominations for Rajya Sabha, but when Nitish Kumar quit from CM post, and moved to Rajya Sabha, Nishant Kumar joined JD(U) marking his formal entry in politics in 2026.
4.Nishant Kumar joins JD(U)
Nishant Kumar formally joined the party by taking the party membership from Sanjay Jha, the party's National Working President. His induction into JD(U) was marked by the presence of several other JD(U) leaders, including Union Minister Lalan Singh and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Chaudhary. His father, Nitish Kumar was not present.
5.Nishant Kumar is likely the next Bihar Deputy CM
Nishant Kumar is likely to become the next Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Several speculations have emerged that said that a meeting of the party’s top leaders was recently held where Nishant Kumar’s name for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post was discussed.