Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, former India captain seen with heavy security

T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Ricky Martin to headline star-studded event, check performers and timing

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian embassy issues advisory to nationals in UAE amid Middle East conflict, says 'Don’t go out for videos, photos'

Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner: Who has better captaincy record ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Bigg Boss 17 contestant, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU after crashing car during Instagram Live, manager shares health update

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: How much money will Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India earn on beating New Zealand in Finals?

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro corridors, projects to extend Pink, Magenta Lines, check new routes

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Jatin Jhakar, son of Haryana’s retd army man, who secured AIR 191

Badshah apologises after FIR over objectionable lyrics, visuals in his song Tateeree: 'This was never meant for women or kids'

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra joins Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans as presenters at 98th Academy Awards

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, former India captain seen with heavy security

Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad

T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Ricky Martin to headline star-studded event, check performers and timing

T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Ricky Martin to headline star-studded event

Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner: Who has better captaincy record ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner: Who has better captaincy record?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown

Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth

Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi

HomePhotos

INDIA

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Nitish Kumar filed nominations for Rajya Sabha and resigned as Bihar chief minister on March 6. In a new twist in Bihar politics, Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, has started his political journey on Sunday, as he formally joined the Janata Dal (United) in Patna.

| Mar 08, 2026, 02:53 PM IST

1.Meet Nishant Kumar

Meet Nishant Kumar
1

Nishant Kumar is the only child of Nitish Kumar and Manju Sinha, who had died of acute pneumonia in 2007. Kumar, who is in his late 40s, is unmarried.

Advertisement

2.Nishant Kumar Education

Nishant Kumar Education
2

Nitish Kumar' son Nishant Kumar has started his schooling from St. Karen's school in Patna. He later moved to Manava Bharati India International School in Mussoorie. He went on to attend the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, where he graduated in software engineering.

 

3.Nishant Kumar Political Career

Nishant Kumar Political Career
3

Nishant Kumar had stayed away from politics and also stated that he had no desire to join Politics back in 2017. However, there were speculations recently that Nishant Kumar may file nominations for Rajya Sabha, but when Nitish Kumar quit from CM post, and moved to Rajya Sabha, Nishant Kumar joined JD(U) marking his formal entry in politics in 2026.

4.Nishant Kumar joins JD(U)

Nishant Kumar joins JD(U)
4

Nishant Kumar formally joined the party by taking the party membership from Sanjay Jha, the party's National Working President. His induction into JD(U) was marked by the presence of several other JD(U) leaders, including Union Minister Lalan Singh and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Chaudhary. His father, Nitish Kumar was not present. 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Nishant Kumar is likely the next Bihar Deputy CM

Nishant Kumar is likely the next Bihar Deputy CM
5

Nishant Kumar is likely to become the next Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Several speculations have emerged that said that a meeting of the party’s top leaders was recently held where Nishant Kumar’s name for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post was discussed.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, former India captain seen with heavy security
Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Ricky Martin to headline star-studded event, check performers and timing
T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Ricky Martin to headline star-studded event
US-Israel-Iran War: Indian embassy issues advisory to nationals in UAE amid Middle East conflict, says 'Don’t go out for videos, photos'
Indian embassy issues advisory to nationals in UAE amid Middle East conflict
Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner: Who has better captaincy record ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final?
Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner: Who has better captaincy record?
Bigg Boss 17 contestant, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU after crashing car during Instagram Live, manager shares health update
Bigg Boss 17 contestant, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU after crashing car
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi
Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating women’s strength
Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating
Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth
Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement