INDIA

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?

Bihar's longest serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, just four months after he won his fifth Bihar election and took oath for the 10th time as the Chief Minister of the state. JDU supremo has extended his "full support" to the new Cabinet.

Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 06, 2026, 02:13 PM IST

1.Samrat Chaudhary

Samrat Chaudhary
1

After Nitish Kumar quits as Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Chaudhary emrges as the frontrunner for this position. He is at present Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and a prominent Bihar BJP leader from the Kushwaha OBC community.

2.Nityanand Rai

Nityanand Rai
2

Another frontrunner for the position of Bihar CM is Nityanand Rai. He is the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.A senior BJP leader, Nityanand Rai has served as the party’s Bihar president.

3.Vijay Kumar Sinha

Vijay Kumar Sinha
3

If not Deputy CM of Bihar Samarat Chaudhary, another Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha can emerge as a strong contender for the CM post. He is a senior BJP leader and former Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

4.Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and Sanjiv Chaurasia

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and Sanjiv Chaurasia
4

Other strong contenders for the position of Bihar CM are Bihar minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and BJP MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia. Dilip Jaiswal, who belongs to the Vaishya (Kalwar) community, has political influence in the Seemanchal region, particularly around Kishanganj.While  Sanjeev Chaurasia, a five-time MLA from Patna’s Digha constituency is seen as a great contender. 

 

5.Nitish Kumar entry into Rajya Sabha

Nitish Kumar entry into Rajya Sabha
5

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, 75, on Thursday said he will contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, signalling the end of his tenure as the state’s longest-serving chief minister. Nitish Kumar is Bihar's most influential political leader where he was chief minister for the last two decades.

