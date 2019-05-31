Nirmala gets Finance, Amit Shah takes Home: Except Big 4, continuity overarching leitmotif of Modi 2.0 Cabinet

The Modi 2.0 cabinet was revealed with PM Modi keeping the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Departments of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.

Team Modi in the second outing looks a lot similar to Modi 2.0. While there are changes in the top four ministries - Home, Defence, Finance and External Affairs, down the pecking order, Modi 2.0 looks quite simliar to Modi 1.0.

The Modi 2.0 cabinet was revealed with PM Modi keeping the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Departments of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah was named the new Home Minister while Rajnath Singh was made the Defence Minister. The Finance Ministry was handed to Nirmala Sitharaman while her fellow JNU alumni Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was handed the Foreign Minister.

Nitin Gadkari retained the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Overall though, continuity was the theme of Modi 2.0 except some changes in the Big 4. Rajnath Singh, who had been a popular Home Minister got Defence, while the former Defence Minister took Finance. Giant slayer Smriti Irani, who had a tumultuous time as HRD Ministry was handed the Woman and Child Development Ministry.

The complete surprise package was S Jaishankar, the former Foreign Secretary, who was handed the External Affairs Ministry in Swaraj’s stead.

Going down the pecking order, it was business as usual with Paswan retaining the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Distribution, RS Prasad keeping Law and Justice, Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Electronics.

NDA ally Harsimrat Kaur Badal retained the Food Processing and Industries Ministry while Gehot kept the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Former HRD Minister Javadekar was handed the I&B, Environment, Foreign and Climate Change, while the new

Piyush Goyal retained Railways and Commerce and Industry, while Pradhan kept Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel. Naqvi will continue to be the Minority Affairs Minister.