Nirmala gets Finance, Amit Shah takes Home: Except Big 4, continuity overarching leitmotif of Modi 2.0 Cabinet
The Modi 2.0 cabinet was revealed with PM Modi keeping the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Departments of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.
- DNA Web Team
- May 31, 2019, 01:22 PM IST
Team Modi in the second outing looks a lot similar to Modi 2.0. While there are changes in the top four ministries - Home, Defence, Finance and External Affairs, down the pecking order, Modi 2.0 looks quite simliar to Modi 1.0.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah was named the new Home Minister while Rajnath Singh was made the Defence Minister. The Finance Ministry was handed to Nirmala Sitharaman while her fellow JNU alumni Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was handed the Foreign Minister.
Nitin Gadkari retained the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
Overall though, continuity was the theme of Modi 2.0 except some changes in the Big 4. Rajnath Singh, who had been a popular Home Minister got Defence, while the former Defence Minister took Finance. Giant slayer Smriti Irani, who had a tumultuous time as HRD Ministry was handed the Woman and Child Development Ministry.
The complete surprise package was S Jaishankar, the former Foreign Secretary, who was handed the External Affairs Ministry in Swaraj’s stead.
Going down the pecking order, it was business as usual with Paswan retaining the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Distribution, RS Prasad keeping Law and Justice, Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Electronics.
NDA ally Harsimrat Kaur Badal retained the Food Processing and Industries Ministry while Gehot kept the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Former HRD Minister Javadekar was handed the I&B, Environment, Foreign and Climate Change, while the new
Piyush Goyal retained Railways and Commerce and Industry, while Pradhan kept Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel. Naqvi will continue to be the Minority Affairs Minister.
1. Shri Narendra Modi
Prime Minister and also in-charge of:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space; and
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
2. List of Ministers in Modi 2.0
1.Shri Raj Nath Singh: Minister of Defence.
2.Shri Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs.
3.Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
4.Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
5.Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
6.Shri Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
7.Shri Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
8.Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice;Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
9.Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries.
10.Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
3. S Jaishankar - MEA
11.Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs.
12.Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’: Minister of Human Resource Development.
13. Shri Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs.
14.Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.
15.Dr. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.
16.Shri Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
17.Shri Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
18.Shri Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.
19.Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs.
20.Shri Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs;Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.
21.Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
22.Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.
23. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
24. Shri Gajendra SinghShekhawatMinister of Jal Shakti.
4. Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
1. Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Ministry of Labour and Employment)
2. Rao Inderjit Singh(Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Ministry of Planning)
3. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik (Ayush Ministry) and MoS in Defence
4. Dr. Jitendra Singh (Ministry of development of North Eastern Region and MoS in PMO)
5. Shri Kiren Rijiju (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and MoS in Minority affairs)
6. Shri Prahalad Singh Patel (Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism)
7. Shri Raj Kumar Singh (Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship)
8. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri (Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Commerce and Industry)
9. Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya (Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers)
5. Ministers of State
Ministers of State
1. Shri Faggansingh Kulaste (Ministry of Steel)
2. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Ministry of Health and Family welfare)
3. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal (Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
4. General (Retd.) V K Singh (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways)
5. Shri Krishan Pal (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment)
6. Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadaroa (Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution)
7. Shri G. Kishan Reddy(Ministry of Home Affairs)
8. Shri Parshottam Rupala (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)
9. Shri Ramdas Athawale (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment)
10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti(Ministry of Rural Development)
11. Shri Babul Supriyo (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change)
12. Shri Sanjeev Kumar Balyan (Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries)
13. Shri Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao (Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Electronics and IT)
14. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur(Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs)
15. Shri Angadi Suresh Channabasappa(Ministry of Railways)
16. Shri Nityanand Rai (Ministry of Home Affairs)
17. Shri. Rattan Lal Kataria (Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment)
18. Shri V. Muraleedharan (Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs)
19. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta (Ministry of Tribal Affairs)
20. Shri Som Parkash (Ministry of Commerce and Industries)
21. Shri Rameswar Teli (Ministry of Food Processing Industries)
22. Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Ministry of MSME and Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries)
23. Shri Kailash Choudhary (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)
24. Smt. Debasree Chaudhuri (Ministry of Women and Child Development)