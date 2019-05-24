'Nightmare of Rahul, destroyer of dynasty': Twitter reminds Priyanka Gandhi of condescending 2014 'Smriti Who' jibe

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by 1,07,903
After uprooting Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his party bastion, BJP leader Smriti Irani Friday thanked the people here for helping the lotus bloom.
Irani defeated the Congress president and sitting MP by a margin of 55,120 votes.
In a tweet, Irani said, "Ek nayi subah Amethi ke liye, ek naya sankalp. Dhanyawad Amethi, shat shat naman. Apne vikas per vishwas jataya, kamal ka phool khilaya. Amethi ka abhaar" (A new morning for Amethi, a new resolve. Thank you Amethi. You showed faith in development and for helping lotus bloom).
Karma has a strange way in coming back to bite you. In 2014, when Smriti Irani announced her decision to contest against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had mockingly asked ‘Smriti… who?’
The video re-surfaced as Smriti Irani pulled off one of the coups of this election – beating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
The condescending remark came back to haunt the Congress with a lot of Twitterati reminding the Congress scion of her comment.
BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday won Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency with a margin of 55,120 votes against Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi.
Speaking to ANI, Irani said: "I am happy that Rahul Gandhi has expressed faith in PM Modi's leadership. The people of Amethi have shown their faith in us through their votes and I am thankful to them. Even after I lost the elections in 2014, I worked for the people of Amethi. Now that I have won, I will serve them again."
Amethi is considered a stronghold of the Congress party since years. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes. Gandhi has been winning on the seat since 2004.
Despite the poor performance of the party in 2014 general elections at Centre, the Congress president had defeated Irani on the seat with a margin of 1,07,903 votes.
1. Twitter reacts
@ANI_news not surprised. If u forget scams done by a family member why wud u remember my name:)— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 4, 2014
She's gone from Smriti "who"— Advaita Kala / अद्वैता काला (@AdvaitaKala) May 23, 2019
To Smriti "how"
The how is easily answered - grit, determination, hard work and committment
The who is still being written!
Congratulations @smritiirani for your hard earned win!
If @smritiirani wins---which she most likely will---just see what 5 years of hard work can do. Priyanka asks, "Who is Smriti Irani?" and starts giggling. The @ndtv journalist joins in.— A Fixed Point (@AFixedPoint_) May 23, 2019
Today, she is about dethrone the dynasty. pic.twitter.com/VufQYd9Rhd
Smriti Irani went to Amethi just before 2014, lost, but didn’t disappear, regularly visited, worked for the people there, built a connect with people, and 5 yrs later- Won!— Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) May 23, 2019
cc to someone who said he will not forget Varanasi even after losing in 2014 and hasn’t gone back since
"Smriti who? he he he he he.."— Name cannot be blank (@GhantaMauka) May 23, 2019
Rest is now history!!!#Amethi #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/175RADVcWK
"Who is Smriti Irani?" they had asked. The ruthless amount of trolling that she has been subjected to, could finish anybody's determination. But not our warrior queen @smritiirani. A woman has shown the Gandhi dynasty, the final door :) Congratulations.— Aankhi (@AankhiGM) May 23, 2019
Dear @priyankagandhi here are few suitable answers to your question ‘Smriti Irani Who?’— Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) May 23, 2019
-MP from Amethi
-Nightmare for Rahul Gandhi
-Cabinet Minister of GOI
-One who Destroyed your dynasty
2. Newly-elected MPs to meet on Saturday
Newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA will meet on Saturday to formally elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader, setting in motion the process of formation of the new government.
The BJP said the meeting will take place in Parliament's Central Hall at 5 pm.
Modi is also expected to address the MPs following his election as their leader.
With Modi already being announced as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance, the meeting is considered a mere formality.
While the BJP has won 302 seats, with one more result pending, the National Democratic Alliance has nearly 350 members in the Lok Sabha.
3. BJP's phenomenal victory
Sealing its phenomenal electoral victory with a 300-plus win, the BJP on Friday began discussing the process of government formation while the Congress dealt with the fallout of defeat with a spate of resignations from its top state leaders.
As the counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats neared its end, the Narendra Modi-led party had 302 seats in its kitty and was leading in one, a super-sized victory that had its leaders excitedly looking forward to a second successive term in government.
The massive counting exercise began Thursday morning with early trends establishing the BJP's conclusive lead, making it evident that Modi's message, packaging muscular nationalism, security and Hindu pride, had worked wonders.
With the BJP riding a Modi wave that took it past its 2014 tally of 282, the opposition was left way behind with the Congress winning only 52 seats, two less than it needs for a Leader of Opposition post in the lower house and marginally more than the 44 it got in the last general elections.
Regional parties followed the Congress in the electoral table.