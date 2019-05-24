'Nightmare of Rahul, destroyer of dynasty': Twitter reminds Priyanka Gandhi of condescending 2014 'Smriti Who' jibe

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by 1,07,903

After uprooting Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his party bastion, BJP leader Smriti Irani Friday thanked the people here for helping the lotus bloom.

Irani defeated the Congress president and sitting MP by a margin of 55,120 votes.

In a tweet, Irani said, "Ek nayi subah Amethi ke liye, ek naya sankalp. Dhanyawad Amethi, shat shat naman. Apne vikas per vishwas jataya, kamal ka phool khilaya. Amethi ka abhaar" (A new morning for Amethi, a new resolve. Thank you Amethi. You showed faith in development and for helping lotus bloom).

Karma has a strange way in coming back to bite you. In 2014, when Smriti Irani announced her decision to contest against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had mockingly asked ‘Smriti… who?’

The video re-surfaced as Smriti Irani pulled off one of the coups of this election – beating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

The condescending remark came back to haunt the Congress with a lot of Twitterati reminding the Congress scion of her comment.

BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday won Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency with a margin of 55,120 votes against Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Irani said: "I am happy that Rahul Gandhi has expressed faith in PM Modi's leadership. The people of Amethi have shown their faith in us through their votes and I am thankful to them. Even after I lost the elections in 2014, I worked for the people of Amethi. Now that I have won, I will serve them again."

Amethi is considered a stronghold of the Congress party since years. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes. Gandhi has been winning on the seat since 2004.

Despite the poor performance of the party in 2014 general elections at Centre, the Congress president had defeated Irani on the seat with a margin of 1,07,903 votes.