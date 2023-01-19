New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures

Preparations are underway to complete the new Parliament building which is likely to open by January end. Reports suggest that the upcoming Budget Session may begin in the new building. However, the government hasn't officially announced it yet. The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of Central Vista.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is responsible for the construction of the new Parliament and the Central Vista redevelopment. Check pictures of the new Parliament building below: