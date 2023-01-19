New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Preparations are underway to complete the new Parliament building which is likely to open by January end. Reports suggest that the upcoming Budget Session may begin in the new building. However, the government hasn't officially announced it yet. The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of Central Vista.
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is responsible for the construction of the new Parliament and the Central Vista redevelopment. Check pictures of the new Parliament building below:
1. Finishing touches
Finishing touches to its interior are being done at a very fast pace.
2. Lok Sabha
The project was supposed to be finished by November 2022 but got delayed. Now reports suggest it will be ready by the end of January. However, there's no official announcement yet.
3. Rajya Sabha
A larger Rajya Sabha Hall will have a capacity of up to 384 seats. It is based on the Lotus theme, the National Flower.
4. New Parliament to have a grand constitution hall
The new Parliament building will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.
(Photos: Central Vista Website)