New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit

PM Modi on Thursday went for a surprise visit to the new Parliament building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi went for a surprise visit to the new Parliament building today (March 30). The Prime Minister was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Several pictures have surfaces from inside the new Parliament building.
1. New Parliament building
The new Parliament building was expected to be complete by November last year. (Photo: ANI)
2. Inauguration
It is expected to be inaugurated soon. (Photo: ANI)
3. Construction begins
The construction work of the new Parliament building began in December 2020. (Photo: ANI)
4. Central Vista Redevelopment Project
The proposal to build a new Parliament was launched along with the launch of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project along with revamping the Kartavya Path, previously known as Raj Path. (Photo: ANI)
5. Current Parliament building
The current Parliament building is a 93 years old structure and it is thought to suffer from structural issues. (Photo: ANI)