New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Check stunning photos of the stunning new Parliament building lit up on eve of inauguration.

India’s new Parliament House glittered in the Delhi night sky on the eve of the May 28 mega inauguration ceremony. The new Sansad Bhavan, constructed at a cost of over Rs 860 crore, will replace the 96-year-old iconic Parliament building which has been found inadequate to accommodate today’s needs.

