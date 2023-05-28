New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Check stunning photos of the stunning new Parliament building lit up on eve of inauguration.
India’s new Parliament House glittered in the Delhi night sky on the eve of the May 28 mega inauguration ceremony. The new Sansad Bhavan, constructed at a cost of over Rs 860 crore, will replace the 96-year-old iconic Parliament building which has been found inadequate to accommodate today’s needs.
1. New Parliament building at night
Apart from the change of shape from circular to triangular, the new Parliament building is over 2.5 times bigger than the old one.
2. New Parliament gates
The new Parliament has three main gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar - with separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors.
3. Illuminated in tri-color
New parliament building illuminated in tri-color on eve of inauguration ceremony.
4. New vs Old
New parliament building illuminated alongside Old Parliament building.
5. New Parliament building aerial view at night
Aerial view of illuminated new Parliament building and surrounding area ahead of inauguration ceremony.
6. New Parliament building after sunset
People pose for photos in front of the illuminated new Parliament building.
