New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Check stunning photos of the stunning new Parliament building lit up on eve of inauguration.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 28, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

India’s new Parliament House glittered in the Delhi night sky on the eve of the May 28 mega inauguration ceremony. The new Sansad Bhavan, constructed at a cost of over Rs 860 crore, will replace the 96-year-old iconic Parliament building which has been found inadequate to accommodate today’s needs.

Check stunning photos of the stunning new triangular shaped building lit up on eve of inauguration.

 

1. New Parliament building at night

New Parliament building at night
1/6

Apart from the change of shape from circular to triangular, the new Parliament building is over 2.5 times bigger than the old one. 

 

2. New Parliament gates

New Parliament gates
2/6

The new Parliament has three main gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar - with separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors.

 

3. Illuminated in tri-color

Illuminated in tri-color
3/6

New parliament building illuminated in tri-color on eve of inauguration ceremony.

 

4. New vs Old

New vs Old
4/6

New parliament building illuminated alongside Old Parliament building.

 

5. New Parliament building aerial view at night

New Parliament building aerial view at night
5/6

Aerial view of illuminated new Parliament building and surrounding area ahead of inauguration ceremony.

 

6. New Parliament building after sunset

New Parliament building after sunset
6/6

People pose for photos in front of the illuminated new Parliament building.

 

 

(Photos: ANI)

 

