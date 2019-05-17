NDA or UPA? BJD says it will shun 'equal distance' policy from both BJP and Cong

Ahead of the counting of votes on May 23, Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal Friday said it will no more adhere to its policy of maintaining "equal distance" from both the BJP and the Congress.

Ahead of the counting of votes on May 23, Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal Friday said it will no more adhere to its policy of maintaining "equal distance" from both the BJP and the Congress.



"We will not adopt the equal distance (from BJP and Congress) policy any more. The BJD will support any front which supports Odisha," BJD vice-president and minister S N Patro told reporters.

The regional party, which had a decade long alliance with the BJP, had severed ties with the saffron party ahead of the 2009 elections over a dispute on seat sharing. A BJD-BJP coalition government existed in Odisha from 2000 to 2009.

After severing ties with BJP, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had dubbed the saffron party as "communal" and the Congress as "corrupt.

