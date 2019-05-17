Photos
NDA or UPA? BJD says it will shun 'equal distance' policy from both BJP and Cong
Ahead of the counting of votes on May 23, Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal Friday said it will no more adhere to its policy of maintaining "equal distance" from both the BJP and the Congress.
- PTI
- May 17, 2019, 06:10 PM IST
Ahead of the counting of votes on May 23, Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal Friday said it will no more adhere to its policy of maintaining "equal distance" from both the BJP and the Congress.
"We will not adopt the equal distance (from BJP and Congress) policy any more. The BJD will support any front which supports Odisha," BJD vice-president and minister S N Patro told reporters.
The regional party, which had a decade long alliance with the BJP, had severed ties with the saffron party ahead of the 2009 elections over a dispute on seat sharing. A BJD-BJP coalition government existed in Odisha from 2000 to 2009.
After severing ties with BJP, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had dubbed the saffron party as "communal" and the Congress as "corrupt.
1. BJD will support any front that protects Odisha's interest
"Even Patnaik in the midst of election campaign this time, also continued his impression on BJP and also called it as "communal."
However, Patnaik has meanwhile made his party's stand clear that the BJD will support any front, may be led by BJP or the Congress, which protects Odisha's interest.The regional party has been demanding special category status for Odisha and this was a major poll issue for the regional party this time also.
Patnaik also kept the BJD's door open for the proposed third front which may stake claim for government formation after results were counted on May 23.
2. BJD demands special category status
The regional party has been demanding special category status for Odisha and this was a major poll issue for the regional party this time also.
Patnaik also kept the BJD's door open for the proposed third front which may stake claim for government formation after results were counted on May 23.
3. BJD president receives praise from PM and invitation from Sonia
The BJD president, meanwhile, has received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and also an invitation from UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party sources said.
Replying a question on possibility of installing Patnaik as the Prime Minister after polls, Patro said: "The people of India and Odisha want Naveen to be the Prime Minister of India.
The people had earlier favoured legendary leader and Chief Minister Biju Patnaik as the the next Prime Minister of the country.