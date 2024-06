State-wise representation in council of ministers: UP gets most representatives

Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar were among the 36 ministers who were sworn in Thursday for a second term, besides 20 MPs who took oath of office as cabinet ministers for the first time.

While 24 cabinet ministers were sworn-in the Modi government, nine took oath as ministers of state (Independent charge) and 24 others as ministers of state.

Ten of the newly-inducted ministers are from the Rajya Sabha and 45 are from the Lok Sabha Home minister in the previous Narendra Modi government, Rajnath Singh was the first to take oath after the prime minister.

While Uttar Pradesh got 10 ministers (including the Prime Minister), Maharashtra got eight members each in the council of ministers,

Here is the number of ministers from each state: