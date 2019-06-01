NCP demands suspension of IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari who ‘thanked’ Godse

2/3

Her tweet coincided with the controversy, which erupted over Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's, now an MP, statement that the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse, was a true patriot.

However, in her recent tweet, she said that her earlier tweet was misunderstood and she would never even dream of insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

"I have deleted my tweet of 17.05.2019 w.r.t. Gandhiji because some people misunderstood it. If only they had followed my timeline since 2011 they would've understood that I would NEVER even dream of insulting Gandhiji. I bow before him with the deepest regard and will do till last breath," she tweeted.