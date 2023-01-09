MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise on January 13, see inside PICS

Cruise tourism is about to get wings in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag ofworld's longest river cruise in Varanasi on Friday. According to an official statement, the river cruise ship 'MV Ganga Vilas' will leave on its maiden voyage from Varanasi on Friday. During this, he will travel a long distance of more than 3,200 km. This cruise will reach its destination through 27 river systems passing through India and Bangladesh. These include Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly, Brahmaputra and West Coast Canal. In this long journey, MV Ganga Vilas Cruise (MV Ganga Vilas) will pass through 50 tourist places like Patna, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Dhaka and Guwahati. On this cruise, tourists can take advantage of luxury facilities in the middle of the water.