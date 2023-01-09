MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise on January 13, see inside PICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's longest river cruise in Varanasi on Friday.
Cruise tourism is about to get wings in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag ofworld's longest river cruise in Varanasi on Friday. According to an official statement, the river cruise ship 'MV Ganga Vilas' will leave on its maiden voyage from Varanasi on Friday. During this, he will travel a long distance of more than 3,200 km. This cruise will reach its destination through 27 river systems passing through India and Bangladesh. These include Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly, Brahmaputra and West Coast Canal. In this long journey, MV Ganga Vilas Cruise (MV Ganga Vilas) will pass through 50 tourist places like Patna, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Dhaka and Guwahati. On this cruise, tourists can take advantage of luxury facilities in the middle of the water.
1. Cruise will set out on its journey with Ganga Aarti
The cruise will embark on its journey with the famous Ganga Aarti on the river Ganges in Varanasi. On this journey, he will also visit the famous Buddhist pilgrimage center Sarnath, Mayong famous for Tantra activities and Majuli, a river island. In this first trip of the cruise, 32 tourists from Switzerland will participate. Its journey will start from Varanasi on January 13 and it is likely to reach its destination Dibrugarh on March 1. (Photo credit: ANI)
2. River tourism
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “With the inauguration of MV Ganga Vilas, India will become part of the global map of river cruise travel. This will open the doors of immense possibilities in the field of river tourism in the country. Presently eight river cruises are operating between Varanasi and Kolkata in the country. Apart from this, cruise traffic is also continuing on the second national waterway (Brahmaputra river). (Photo credit: ANI)
3. Varanasi to Dibrugarh
The world's longest river cruise from Varanasi on river Ganga to Dibrugarh on river Brahmaputra is going to start on January 13. It was to be launched in 2020. But it got delayed due to the Corona pandemic. The journey of this river cruise is 3200 km. It will leave Varanasi for a 52-day journey carrying 32 foreign guests. (Photo credit: ANI)
4. Luxury facilities with 18 suites
There are 18 suites on this cruise. Talking about luxury facilities, there is also a luxurious restaurant, spa and sundeck on the cruise ship. Its 40-seat restaurant on the Main Deck has a few buffet counters with continental and Indian cuisines. Plus the upper deck's outdoor seating includes real teak steamer chairs and a bar with coffee tables. This is enough to provide passengers with a one of a kind special cruise experience. There are also bathrooms with showers, convertible beds, French balconies, LED TVs, safes, smoke alarms, life vests and sprinklers. (Photo credit: ANI)
5. Tickets sold out
The ticket price for this cruise has not been made public. In fact, all tickets for this cruise for the next few years have been sold to Swiss tourists. He has paid a whopping amount of Rs 38 lakh for each suite. These prices are about one and a half years old. Antara Luxury River Cruise, which provides cruise packages, has not disclosed the ticket price. (Photo credit: ANI)