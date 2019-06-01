‘Muslims understood they were being exploited’: BJP General Secretary Sunil Deodhar decodes huge wins in WB, UP Here are highlights from his analysis: DNA Web Team

Jun 1, 2019, 09:08 PM IST The BJP has shocked one and all with their dominating performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Even in an election of great victories, BJP’s deep incursions in Bengal and its superb performance in Uttar Pradesh – despite the SP-BSP-RLD alliance – has made pundits sit up. BJP General Secretary Sunil Deodhar decoded the triumphant return in his column in DNA titled The New Modi Vote Bank. Here are highlights from his analysis:



1. ‘Modi-Yogi duo delivered big time’

1/6 He writes in Uttar Pradesh analysts were of the view the MGB would spell doom for BJP and reduce the party to 25-30 seats but it didn’t pan out that way. He explains: “What happened is that the people of UP rose against traditional vote bank politics and backed development in favour of the BJP, irrespective of caste and creed.”



2. One plus one isn’t two

2/6 Explaining that in politics, one plus one didn’t make two, the SP and BSP magic didn’t materialise. He wrote: “When in power, SP had resorted to large-scale land grabbing, extortion and political violence against the core vote bank of the BSP. Though the core SP vote bank got transferred to the BSP, its reciprocal did not happen. “



3. No more Muslims en masse votes

3/6 He further elucidated that Muslims didn’t vote en masse for the SP-BSP combine and said that they had understood ‘that they have been exploited in the name of ‘minority vote bank politics being the beneficiaries of many government schemes, voted for the BJP in a number of segments’. He added that Yogi’s track record was great and revealed: “When I had met him in Kolkata, I praised him for the wonderful organisation of the mela at Prayagraj and told him how he had changed the face of the city. He told me that it is only because of the Kumbh that people had noticed Prayagraj, whereas all major cities in UP are undergoing big infrastructural changes. “



4. ‘Mamata followed Left path’

4/6 Explaining BJP’s deep incursion in Bengal, he explained that while people had voted for Mamata Banerjee’s TMC hoping for change after 34 years of Communist rule, Mamata followed the same old path.

He added: “In her first tenure, the Mamata regime was hit by the Saradha and Narada scams and the poor in her state were disgruntled. People may question how Mamata won a second term? The reason is that there was no strong opposition and all anti-Mamata votes were divided between the BJP and the Congress-Left alliance in 2016. “



5. Mamata’s ‘appeasement politics’

5/6 He wrote: “Mamata, thinking about a third tenure, understood that she needed to nurture and consolidate one particular vote bank, Muslims. It was because of her hardcore appeasement politics of one section of the society, which polarised Bengal on religious lines. I don’t believe in the ‘secularism’ tag, which has been forced upon Bengal by people usually called ‘pseudo-seculars’ during 34 years of CPM rule. “



6. “She allowed Muharram procession and postponed visarjan’