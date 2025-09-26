Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'
INDIA
Shweta Singh | Sep 26, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
1.New stretch ready
Mumbai Metro-3 (Aqua Line) is about to open its Worli to Cuffe Parade section, making the full Aarey–Colaba line operational.
2.Station network
The route will connect key stations like Science Museum, Mumbai Central, CSMT, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, and Cuffe Parade.
3.Easy travel across city
People can now travel smoothly from Kalbadevi to BKC, Borivli to Colaba, Dahisar East to Colaba, and Ghatkopar to Cuffe Parade with metro interchanges.
4.Time saver
Aarey to Colaba will take just 1 hour, Worli to Cuffe Parade in 15 minutes, and BKC to Worli in around 13–15 minutes, much faster than road travel.
5.Modern infrastructure
Swanky stations like Cuffe Parade are ready, with the entire 33.5 km underground line set to ease traffic and reduce travel stress for Mumbaikars.