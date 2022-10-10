Mulayam Singh Yadav demise: Leaders throng to pay tributes to SP founder, last rites in native Saifai village tomorrow

Founder of the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed today (October 10) at 8:16 am at the age of 82. He was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Politician's son Akhilesh Yadav shared the news with the world on Twitter. The former defence minister was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital in August and shifted to its Intensive Care Unit on October 2.

In the evening, the body arrived in Safai, his native village near Etawah in UP, and was kept in a "pandal" for people who thronged there for darshan. Soon after the news of his death, Union Home Minister Amit Shah drove to the hospital to meet Akhilesh Yadav and other family members. Congress leader Rajiv Shukla and JD(U)'s K C Tyagi too visited the hospital.

The funeral will take place with full state honours in Safai on Tuesday afternoon. The Safai village falls in Jaswantnagar, the constituency from where he was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 1967, representing Ram Manohar Lohia's Sanyukt Socialist Party.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was born on November 22, 1939, was one of Uttar Pradesh's most well-known leaders. He held the positions of defence minister in the central government as well as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three times.