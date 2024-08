Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Know interesting stories related to his life

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and founder of the Samajwadi Party, died at the age of 82. Today, October 10, at 8:16 am, he passed away at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. For the past few days, the SP leader's health had been in critical condition. Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was born on November 22, 1939, was one of Uttar Pradesh's most well-known leaders. He held the positions of defence minister in the central government as well as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three times. Let’s know some interesting stories of his life.