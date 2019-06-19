Mukherjee Nagar Violence: Twitterati praise Tajinder Singh Bagga after he explains why he won't support Sarabjeet He wrote: “Those who were asking why I am not supporting Sarabjeet may have got their answers now. There are 3 FIRs against him for assault, including one where he is alleged to have broken the hand of the sevadar of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Kindly, request all, not to see every issue from the prism of religion DNA Web Team

Jun 19, 2019, 09:42 PM IST On Sunday evening, a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and policemen at northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar went viral on social media. In one of the purported videos, the tempo driver was seen chasing the policemen with a sword. In another video, they were seen thrashing the driver and his son with batons. The police said the altercation between took place after the tempo driver's vehicle collided with a police van and eight police personnel were injured in the scuffle. In a video from late Sunday night, an ACP-rank officer could be seen being chased by protestors outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station. He had gone there to pacify the protesters. A large number of people, particularly from the Sikh community, gathered outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station on Monday night, demanding sacking of all policemen who thrashed the tempo driver. Three policemen including two assistant sub-inspectors have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter, police said.

Bagga earns praise

While the Delhi High Court has pulled up the cops over the incident, many had asked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga – one of the most vocal members of the saffron party – to speak up. Writing in Hindi, Tajider Singh Bagga wrote on Twitter that he wasn't supporting the accused. He said that he had three FIRs against him, and allegedly broke the hand of a sevadar at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. He requested everyone to not see every issue 'from prism of religion'. He wrote: "Those who were asking why I am not supporting Sarabjeet may have got their answers now. There are 3 FIRs against him for assault, including one where he is alleged to have broken the hand of the sevadar of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Kindly, request all, not to see every issue from the prism of religion Just because someone is a Sikh, doesn't mean that I have to stand beside him without checking the merit of the case. We should first see who is wrong and right. I would rather not do politics than doing such kind of politics. If the country survives, all will thrive." Yes. some sane voices+ @KapilMishra_IND https://t.co/EgYVL1zMdZ — Muhammed Parvez Sultan Ebrahimپرویز سلطان ابراہیم (@theparvezsultan) June 18, 2019 We need more people like Bagga in politics. Righteousness above partisanship. Nation above everything. https://t.co/A7Xemv3ViZ — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) June 18, 2019 Now that's what I call a true patriotism. Unlike others he is not supporting Sarabjit just because he is of same community. @TajinderBagga is man of honour. And this is the proof if I say Tajinder paaji's image precedes him. https://t.co/oMko26K7SQ — chowkidaar Bob Parle (@TheRealFarzi) June 18, 2019 Agree with you absolutely. We are proud of you my dear. That's the way to go. One must have good principles in life. Jai Hind Jai Hind ki Sena. https://t.co/SvtKjWDc6L — Sam chaba (@samchaba9) June 18, 2019 Tussi great ho sir... https://t.co/FGLlTkyJfm — #SwamiManoj (@SwamiManoj292) June 19, 2019 Thank u so much Mr. Bagga I really appreciate ur efforts of bringing truth in front of people https://t.co/sy2EAHyhQB — Arti Mishra (@ArtiMishra03) June 19, 2019



HC raps police

2/4 The Delhi High Court Wednesday rapped the Delhi Police for the alleged assault on a tempo driver and his minor son in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, saying it was "evidence of police brutality" and how a uniformed force ought not to act.

"How can you justify assault of a 15-year-old boy? If this is not evidence of police brutality then what more do you need?" a bench of Justice Jayant Nath and Justice Najmi Waziri said after perusing the videos of the assault which took place on Sunday. The court further said if a uniformed force would act in this manner, it would "scare the citizens" who need to feel that police is there to ensure their safety. "How can any uniformed force do this? This would scare the citizens that the uniformed force is acting in this manner. Would create disquiet in the society. You (police) have to show you are with the citizens. That is what the citizens, including children, want," the bench said. The observations by the court came while issuing notice to the Centre, AAP government and Delhi Police seeking their stand on a PIL for an independent CBI probe into the incident.



Bench calls for Independent report

3/4 The bench also called for an independent report within a week regarding the incident from an officer of the rank of Joint Commissioner of Police and listed the matter for further hearing on July 2. On Sunday evening, several video clips of a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the auto driver, and policemen went viral on social media. Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam, appearing for the police, said he was not defending the actions of the officers, adding FIRs have been lodged on complaints of both sides and they have been transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation. He also told the court that three officers, who were identified from the videos, have been suspended and an officer of Joint Commissioner of Police rank is heading an independent enquiry into the incident. However, the court, not satisfied with the submission, said eight to nine of the officers involved in the assault were clearly identifiable, and asked why no action has been taken against all of them. The bench, which perused the video in court, also said the clips showed five officers dragging the minor boy along the street and beating him with sticks and asked what action has been taken against them.



Identify officers who assaulted boy