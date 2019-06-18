Mukherjee Nagar incident snowballs into major row as politicians interfere: Here's all you need to know

Though the 3 cops have been suspended, the incident in which policemen thrashed a tempo driver after he allegedly attacked a cop with a sword has now snowballed into a major political row now, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek a response from the Delhi Police.

The MHA has asked for a report from the Delhi Police on the Mukherjee Nagar after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, others demanded Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take strict action against the police personnel who allegedly assaulted the driver.

The Congress and the BJP have demanded a fair probe into the incident and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sought dismissal of the officers.

(With inputs from PTI)