Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral

INDIA
Varsha Agarwal | Feb 21, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
1.Ambanis host Hillary Clinton
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently hosted former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at their Mumbai residence, Antilla. The evening was a celebration of friendship, conversations, and a shared love for art and culture.
2.Nita Ambani welcomes Hilary
The evening was a beautiful blend of culture, tradition, and friendship, with a soulful sitar performance and a showcase of Indian art and heritage, including Gulabi Meenakari and Sozni embroidery. Nita Ambani welcomed Clinton with a warm 'Atithi Devo Bhava', meaning 'the guest is our god'.
3.Ambanis bond with Hillary Clinton
The Clinton and Ambani families' bond spans over 25 years. Their relationship dates back to meetings between former President Bill Clinton and the late Dhirubhai Ambani in the early 2000s. Hillary attended a high-profile guest at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, where she was famously seen dancing with the family.
4.Nita Ambani and Hillary Clinton
For the evening, Nita Ambani chose a blue floral saree paired with minimal jewellery, looking elegant. Hillary Clinton chose a full-white ensemble, which was complemented with a beige overcoat and a statement neckpiece.
5.Isha Ambani with Hillary Clinton
Isha Ambani opted for a comfortable yet elegant shirt teamed up with a pretty printed skirt for the evening. Meanwhile, Clinton recently graced the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week, where she hailed India as a key innovator and leader in addressing climate change, stressing the urgent need for creative, collaborative models in adaptation and mitigation.