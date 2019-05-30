Search icon
Modi takes oath as PM for second term, joined by Amit Shah, S Jaishankar in cabinet: Here is full list of ministers

Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new council of ministers.

  May 30, 2019, 09:07 PM IST

Narendra Modi took over as the country's Prime Minister for a second term on Thursday after he was sworn in along with other Union ministers, including BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, a surprise pick.

Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

"Honoured to serve India!" tweeted Modi after taking the oath for the second consecutive term.

Apart from Shah, Singh, Gadkari, the other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.

While the inclusion of Shah, seen as BJP's key strategist who helped the party to expand its base after taking over the reins of the party in 2014, was much speculated, Jaishankar, considered close to Modi, was a surprise pick.

Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new council of ministers.

Here is the full list of ministers who took oath with PM Modi: 

1. 24 Cabinet Ministers

1/3

Narendra Modi

Raj Nath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

DV Sadananda Gowda

Nirmala Sitharaman

Ramvilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Arjun Munda

Smriti Zubin Irani

Harsh Vardhan

Prakash Javadekar

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Pralhad Joshi

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Arvind Ganpat Sawant

Giriraj Singh

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

2. Nine Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

2/3

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Rao Inderjit Singh

Shripad Yesso Naik

Jitendra Singh

Kiren Rijiju

Prahalad Singh Patel

Raj Kumar Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

3. 24 Ministers of State

3/3

Faggansingh Kulaste

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Arjun Ram Meghwal

General (Retd.) V. K. Singh

Krishan Pal

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

G. Kishan Reddy

Parshottam Rupala

Ramdas Athawale

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Babul Supriyo

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Anurag Singh Thakur

Angadi Suresh Channabasappa

Nityanand Rai

Rattan Lal Kataria

V. Muraleedharan

Renuka Singh Saruta

Som Parkash

Rameswar Teli

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Kailash Choudhary

Debasree Chaudhuri

