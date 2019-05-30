Modi Sarkar 2.0: PM to hold first bilateral meet with Kyrgyz President today - Full schedule

A host of foreign leaders are attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a spectacular electoral victory, will take oath along with a new council of ministers on Thursday for a second term.

Top opposition leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries will be on hand to watch President Ram Nath Kovind administer the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A host of foreign leaders including Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli are also attending the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Being sworn in for the second term, Modi will hold his first bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan President and will meet other leaders on Friday.

Here is the schedule of today's ceremony and Modi's meeting with foreign leaders: