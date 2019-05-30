Modi Sarkar 2.0: PM to hold first bilateral meet with Kyrgyz President today - Full schedule

A host of foreign leaders are attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a spectacular electoral victory, will take oath along with a new council of ministers on Thursday for a second term.
Top opposition leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries will be on hand to watch President Ram Nath Kovind administer the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan.
A host of foreign leaders including Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli are also attending the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Being sworn in for the second term, Modi will hold his first bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan President and will meet other leaders on Friday.
Here is the schedule of today's ceremony and Modi's meeting with foreign leaders:
1. Schedule of programme at Arrival of dignitaries at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Arrival of dignitaries at Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan: 6:50 pm
Swearing-in ceremony: 7 pm
Banquet hosted by the President: 9 pm
2. First bilateral meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first bilateral meet with a foreign leader on Thursday. He will meet Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov at 10:15 pm, just after the dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Jeenbekov arrived in Delhi on Thursday afternoon and was received by senior Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials at the airport.
3. BIMSTEC leaders at ceremony
BIMSTEC leaders, including SriLankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering arrived here on Thursday to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.
Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid arrived in the national capital last night to participate in the oath taking ceremony of Modi and the Council of Ministers.
This morning, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth arrived in India. Jugnauth had recently visited India in January as the Chief Guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.
Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering was also warmly received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on his arrival in Delhi.
Special Envoy of Thailand, Minister Grisada Boonrach, also arrived this morning.
Myanmar president U Win Myint is also here in Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM Modi.
Lankan president Sirisena has also arrived to attend the glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm.
4. Meeting with Bangladesh President on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid: 10:30 am (Venue: Hyderabad House)
5. Meeting with Sri Lanka President on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena: 10:50 am (Venue: Hyderabad House)
6. Meeting with Mauritius PM on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth: 11:10 am (Venue: Hyderabad House)
7. Meeting with Nepal PM on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli: 11:30 am (Venue: Hyderabad House)
8. Meeting with Bhutan PM on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering: 11:50 am (Venue: Hyderabad House)