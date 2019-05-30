Modi Sarkar 2 swearing in ceremony - who's coming, who's giving it a miss

Narendra Modi got a massive mandate for a second consecutive term and he is all set to be sworn in as the Prime Minister on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath

Narendra Modi, who got a massive mandate for a second consecutive term, will be sworn in as Prime Minister on Thursday at the head of a new government that will not have Arun Jaitley, who has opted out on health grounds, even as speculation mounted on whether BJP President Amit Shah would be part of it.

Modi and Shah have had several rounds of discussions in the last few days, including for about five hours on Monday, and the final touches would be given on the morning of Thursday in view of the fact that the swearing in ceremony is scheduled at 7 PM in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Ram Nath Kovind will adminster the oath of office and secrecy at the function which will be attended by Heads of government and represenatives from BIMSTEC countries besides Prime Minister of Mauritius and President of Kyrgystan, who is also the chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).



