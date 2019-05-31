Modi cabinet 2.0: Rajnath, Sitharaman to retain portfolios, Shah gets Finance: Zee News report

Along with PM Modi, a 57-member ministry also took oath comprising of cabinet ministers, Minister of State (Independent Charge) and Minister of State (MoS).
Narendra Modi Thursday took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second time in a grand swearing-in ceremony that took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday.
BJP president Amit Shah congratulated all the new ministers and said all should work hard to take forward the pledge of creating a strong and prosperous "New India" under Modi.
The grand swearing-in ceremony witnessed over 8,000 dignitaries comprising of senior government officials, world leaders, Bollywood celebrities and other officials.
PM Narendra Modi also congratulated his Council of Ministers who were sworn-in with him at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi congratulated and praised the parliamentarians who took the oath.
"Congratulations to all those who took oath today. This team is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers. Together, we will work for India's progress."
Besides 25 Cabinet ministers including Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and S Jaishankar, nine were sworn in as Minister of State with Independent charge and another 24 as Minister of State.
According to a Zee news report, the newly sworn-in ministers are expected to get these portfolios.
1. Rajnath Singh to retain as Home Minister
Rajnath Singh, who held the post of Union Home Minister, is expected to retain his ministry and will once again serve as Home Minister under Modi Sarkar 2.0
2. Amit Shah likely to get Finance and Corporate Affairs
Sworn-in as cabinet minister for the first time, BJP president Amit Shah is expected to get the Finance and Corporate Affairs portfolio after Arun Jaitley, who led the Finance ministry in Modi Cabinet 1.0 requested the Prime Minister to keep free him from any responsibility citing health issues.
3. Nirmala Sitharaman likely continue as Defence Minister
Nirmala Sitharaman is once again expected to get the Defence Ministry under Modi cabinet 2.0. In her previous tenure, she was handed over the responsibility after former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar became Goa chief minister.
4. Ram Vilas Paswan to retain retain as Minister of Consumer Affairs in Modi cabinet 2.0
Ram Vilas Paswan is also expected to retain his as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Modi Cabinet 2.0.
Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) contested Lok Sabha polls on 6 seats and won all of them.
5. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to get Health and Family Welfare
A new entrant in the Modi cabinet, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who was the former chief minister of Uttarakhand from 2009-2011, took oath as cabinet minister on Thursday.
He is likely to get the Health and Family Welfare ministry previously held by Dr Harshvardhan.
6. Ravi Shankar Prasad to retain as Law Minister
Ravi Shankar Prasad, who contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Patna Sahib and defeated Shatrughan Sinha, is expected as Minister of Law & Justice and Minister of Information and Technology in Modi cabinet 2.0
7. Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar expected to get External Affairs
Former Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and a key official in the Modi government, S Jaishankar has been given a cabinet birth this time. His induction in the cabinet ministry has been the most surprising one.
Jaishankar is expected to get the charge of external affairs, previously held by Sushma Swaraj who was known for her quick SOS response.
Jaishankar is known for his keen diplomatic skills since India will look towards improving ties with China and also eyeing permanent seat at the UNGA.
8. Sadananda Gowda likely to get Statistics and Program Implementation ministry
Devaragunda Venkappa Sadananda Gowda who served as the 20th Chief Minister of Karnataka and held responsibility as Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation in Modi cabinet 1.0, is expected to get Statistics and Program Implementation ministry in cabinet 2.0
9. Smriti Irani to get Women and Child Development
In Modi cabinet 1.0, Smriti Irani was given the charge of Textile ministry, however, she is likely to get Women and Child Development Ministry earlier held by Maneka Gandhi.
Smriti Irani got huge applause while she was taking oath as a cabinet minister in the Modi government. She defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
10. Arjun Munda likely to MSME charge
Arjun Munda, who has been former Jharkhand Chief Minister, is likely to get the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ministry. The ministry was previously held by Giriraj Singh.
11. Narendra Singh Tomar to retain as Rural Development Minister
Held the charge of Rural Development, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Panchayati Raj and Mines, Narendra Singh Tomar is also likely to retain his ministry.