Modi at 8: 5 landmark schemes that turned around the tide in favour of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls his tenure as a period of balanced development, social justice and social security in the country.
The Narendra Modi government is going to complete eight years in power on May 26. While successfully running the government, the Modi-led NDA government managed to introduce some welfare schemes which proved to be beneficial, particularly to the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls his tenure as a period of balanced development, social justice and social security in the country.
While talking about Modi government's achievements, BJP calls this tenure as one of good governance where a lot of welfare work was done for the poor and marginalised sections of the society. From finance, health to social sector, let us look at 5 major schemes that worked to make a difference.
1. Ayushman Bharat
Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) or the Ayushman Bharat scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018. This is the world's largest health care scheme. Under this scheme, 10.74 crore poor and deprived families are given health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family. 40% of the country's population is being benefited by this scheme.
2. Ujjwala Yojana
This scheme was launched in 2016. The Ujjwala Yojana scheme is also known by the name of Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana. Under this scheme, LPG cooking cylinders are given to lakhs of families free of cost. This has proved to be very successful. Till now the scheme has benefited 8 crore Indian families. This scheme was further expanded in April 2018.
Among its beneficiaries, 7 more categories of scheduled caste and tribal women have been included. In August 2019, work was done to reach this target to 8 crore people, which was completed in August 2019. In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme in Uttar Pradesh. Under this also one crore additional connections were made available to the low income people.
3. Jan Dhan Yojana
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is a national mission, through which financial benefits are transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. This scheme was announced by Narendra Modi on August 15, 2014 on Independence Day from Red Fort. This is such a scheme of the government in which people get financial benefits under many services.
In this scheme, scholarships, subsidies, pensions and Covid relief funds were sent directly to the Jan Dhan accounts in the accounts of the people. Till January 9 this year, the accounts opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana touched the mark of 1.5 lakh crore. According to the data of the Ministry of Finance, Rs 44.23 crore is balanced in these accounts.
4. PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi
Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, financial benefits of Rs 6,000 are given to farmer families every year. This amount of Rs 2,000 is transferred directly to their bank accounts in three installments. Till January 1, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released an amount of Rs 20,900 crore, which benefited 10.09 crore farmers across the country.
Under this scheme, farmers have got 10 installments. After the release of the current installment, a total of Rs 1.8 lakh crore has been given to the farmers under this scheme. PM Kisan Yojana was announced in the budget in February 2019. The first installment was given to the farmers for the period from December 2018 to March 2019.
5. Insurance and Pension Scheme
Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) were launched in 2015 to bring the general population, especially the poor and underprivileged, under insurance cover. Under the Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh will be given.
The risk coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana(PMSBY) is Rs 2 lakh for accidental death and full disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial disability. Under this, 5,12,915 claims worth Rs 10,258 crore were made in the first plan till October 2021, while 92,266 claims worth Rs 1797 crore were made in the second protection insurance scheme, government said in Parliament.