Modi at 8: 5 landmark schemes that turned around the tide in favour of PM Modi

The Narendra Modi government is going to complete eight years in power on May 26. While successfully running the government, the Modi-led NDA government managed to introduce some welfare schemes which proved to be beneficial, particularly to the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls his tenure as a period of balanced development, social justice and social security in the country.

While talking about Modi government's achievements, BJP calls this tenure as one of good governance where a lot of welfare work was done for the poor and marginalised sections of the society. From finance, health to social sector, let us look at 5 major schemes that worked to make a difference.