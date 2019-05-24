Modi 2.0 vs Modi 1.0: How saffron hues became more pronounced across India's map

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections to win a historic mandate, giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a single-party majority for two terms in a row. Together with its NDA allies, the BJP has the support of 354 members in the 17th Lok Sabha.

There are several states in the country where the BJP has made a clean sweep. There are others where the saffron party has made impressive inroads. With its performance, the BJP has turned almost the entire map of the country saffron.

Comparing BJP's performance this year with that of 2014, the party has improved its performance in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana among others.

Here we compare 2014 and 2019 maps with performances of the BJP in the two elections: