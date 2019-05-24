Modi 2.0 vs Modi 1.0: How saffron hues became more pronounced across India's map

India's map turns more saffron.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections to win a historic mandate, giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a single-party majority for two terms in a row. Together with its NDA allies, the BJP has the support of 354 members in the 17th Lok Sabha.
There are several states in the country where the BJP has made a clean sweep. There are others where the saffron party has made impressive inroads. With its performance, the BJP has turned almost the entire map of the country saffron.
Comparing BJP's performance this year with that of 2014, the party has improved its performance in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana among others.
Here we compare 2014 and 2019 maps with performances of the BJP in the two elections:
1. Comparing two maps
In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP faced a joint opposition challenge in several states including Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 members. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP), rivals for decades in the state, came together to challenge the BJP but failed to state the Modi juggernaut.
The BJP, which had won in 71 parliamentary constituencies in the 2014 elections, succeeded in winning 62 seats this time. Together with its ally Apna Dal (Soneylal), the NDA won 64 seats, only 9 less than what it won last election.
Voters gave the BJP and its allies a clean sweep in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Delhi.
There are only three states (with more than 2 states) in the country where the BJP has drawn a zero - Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, however, BJP's ally AIADMK won a seat.
2. 2014 map
BJP won 282 seats in 2014.
3. 2019 map
BJP won 303 seats
4. 2014 vs 2019: Seat change
BJP's 282 vs 303
5. BJP crosses 300 mark
Sealing its phenomenal electoral victory, the Narendra Modi-led BJP crossed the 300 mark and was leading in one seat as counting for votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats neared its end on Friday.
With the BJP riding a Modi wave that took it past its 2014 tally of 282, the opposition was left way behind with the Congress winning only 52 seats, two less than it needs for a Leader of Opposition post in the lower house and marginally more than the 44 it got in the last general elections.
Regional parties followed the Congress in the electoral table.
The DMK with 23 wins, the Trinamool Congress and the YSRCP with 22 each, the Shiv Sena with 18 and the Janata Dal-United with 16 made their presence felt in an election that took on overtones of a presidential contest with the domination of Modi.
The other regional parties, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, did not fare well. The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 of the 80 seats in the state, demolishing the challenge posed by the SP-BSP alliance.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) won five seats and its alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 10.
Left parties CPI and CPI-M were left with five seats -- three for the CPI-M and two for the CPI. This is about half of their tally of 10 in 2014.
Election Commission figures also showed the BJP had won 302 and was leading in one.