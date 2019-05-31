Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Here's complete list of ministers with portfolios

Portfolios allocated. Top-four reshuffled.

Portfolios for all the 58 ministers in the government have been allocated. Here is the list complete list

Shri Narendra Modi

Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space; and

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.



Cabinet Ministers

1.Shri Raj Nath Singh: Minister of Defence.

2.Shri Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs.

3.Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

4.Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

5.Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

6.Shri Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

7.Shri Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

8.Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice;Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

9.Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries.

10.Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

11.Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs.

12.Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’: Minister of Human Resource Development.

13. Shri Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs.

14.Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.

15.Dr. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.

16.Shri Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

17.Shri Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

18.Shri Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.

19.Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs.

20.Shri Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs;Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

21.Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

22.Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.

23. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and

Fisheries.

24. Shri Gajendra SinghShekhawatMinister of Jal Shakti.