Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Here's complete list of ministers with portfolios
Portfolios allocated. Top-four reshuffled.
- DNA Web Team
- May 31, 2019, 01:07 PM IST
Portfolios for all the 58 ministers in the government have been allocated. Here is the list complete list
Shri Narendra Modi
Prime Minister and also in-charge of:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space; and
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
Cabinet Ministers
1.Shri Raj Nath Singh: Minister of Defence.
2.Shri Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs.
3.Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
4.Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
5.Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
6.Shri Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
7.Shri Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
8.Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice;Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
9.Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries.
10.Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
11.Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs.
12.Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’: Minister of Human Resource Development.
13. Shri Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs.
14.Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.
15.Dr. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.
16.Shri Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
17.Shri Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
18.Shri Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.
19.Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs.
20.Shri Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs;Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.
21.Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
22.Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.
23. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and
Fisheries.
24. Shri Gajendra SinghShekhawatMinister of Jal Shakti.
1. PM looks for continuity
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
1. Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Ministry of Labour and Employment)
2. Rao Inderjit Singh(Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Ministry of Planning)
3. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik (Ayush Ministry) and MoS in Defence
4. Dr. Jitendra Singh (Ministry of development of North Eastern Region and MoS in PMO, Ministry of Personell Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space)
5. Shri Kiren Rijiju (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and MoS in Minority affairs)
6. Shri Prahalad Singh Patel (Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism)
7. Shri Raj Kumar Singh (Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship)
8. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri (Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Commerce and Industry)
9. Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya (Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers)
2. Continuity in MoS allocation with some tweaks
Ministers of State
1. Shri Faggansingh Kulaste (Ministry of Steel)
2. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Ministry of Health and Family welfare)
3. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal (Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
4. General (Retd.) V K Singh (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways)
5. Shri Krishan Pal (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment)
6. Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadaroa (Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution)
7. Shri G. Kishan Reddy(Ministry of Home Affairs)
8. Shri Parshottam Rupala (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)
9. Shri Ramdas Athawale (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment)
10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti(Ministry of Rural Development)
11. Shri Babul Supriyo (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change)
12. Shri Sanjeev Kumar Balyan (Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries)
13. Shri Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao (Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Electronics and IT)
14. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur(Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs)
15. Shri Angadi Suresh Channabasappa(Ministry of Railways)
16. Shri Nityanand Rai (Ministry of Home Affairs)
17. Shri. Rattan Lal Kataria (Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment)
18. Shri V. Muraleedharan (Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs)
19. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta (Ministry of Tribal Affairs)
20. Shri Som Parkash (Ministry of Commerce and Industries)
21. Shri Rameswar Teli (Ministry of Food Processing Industries)
22. Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Ministry of MSME and Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries)
23. Shri Kailash Choudhary (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)
24. Smt. Debasree Chaudhuri (Ministry of Women and Child Development)
3. Leaders who are not part of Modi 2.0 cabinet
List of prominent leaders who are not part of Modi 2.0 cabinet:
Sushma Swaraj (Didn't fight LS poll)
Arun Jaitley (Opted out)
Suresh Prabhu
Uma Bharati( Didn't fight LS poll)
Maneka Sanjay Gandhi
Jagat Prakash Nadda (Tipped to be BJP President)
Anant Geete (Wasn't nominated by Shiv Sena)
Chaudhary Birender Singh (Didn't contest)
Radha Mohan Singh
Manoj Sinha (Lost election)
Rajen Gohain
Jual Oram
Dr. Mahesh Sharma
Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Alphons Kannanthanam (Lost polls)
Vijay Goel
SS Ahluwalia
Ram Kripal Yadav
Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (Lost)
Anantkumar Hegde
Jayant Sinha
Anupriya Patel
CR Chaudhury
PP Chaudhury
