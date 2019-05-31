Modi 2.0 Cabinet: When new MoS (Animal Husbandry) Pratap Chandra Sarangi rushed to rescue cows after Cyclone Fani

A report states, that after Cyclone Fani ravaged Puri, Sarangi rushed to a large goshala (cowshed) to tirelessly clean broken branches of trees strewn around after the devastation.
One of the freshest faces of the new cabinet is Balasore MP from Odisha Pratap Chandra Sarangi. An ascetic known for his frugal lifestyle who beat two of the richest opponents in Balasore, Sarangi has been hailed as ‘Odisha’s Modi’ for his austere choices and social commitments.
A former Odisha president of the Bajrang Dal, spearheaded a movement for the protection of cows.
An executive who knows him states that he’s really fond of cows and was extremely focussed on cleaning of the goshala.
In Modi 2.0, Sarangi has been made Minister of State for (MSME and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries)
He is also knowns for his straight talk and calling a spade a spade. A fluent orator in both Odia and Sanskrit, the RSS follower is known for riding from village to village on a bicycle.
He lived in Nilagiri block of Balasore district and graduated from Fakir Mohan College in Balasore. He chose the life of an ascetic in Ramkrishna Math and did social work in his region. Sarangi returned to his village as a clerk in Nilagari college but quit after he began his association with RSS and VHP.
He won in 2004 as an MLA from Nilagiri on a BJP ticket and then as an independent in 2009. In 2014, he lost to Rabindra Jena of BJP from the Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.
Picture: Pratap Singh Sarangi (Facebook/Represenational Image)
1. Dharmendra Pradhan and Sarangi visit Jagannath Temple
Hours after taking oath as a Cabinet Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with his wife Mridula Pradhan, paid a visit to Jagannath temple situated in Hauz Khas village of the national capital on Friday.
Apart from Pradhan, debutante central minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi also visited the shrine to seek blessings.
Pradhan, a Rajya Sabha MP, held the Petroleum and Natural Gas portfolio in Narendra Modi's first government.
Pratap Chandra Sarangi, hailed for his austere lifestyle, will be a Minister of State in the government.
The two ministers are representatives of Odisha - a state where the BJP gained substantially in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.
The party bagged eight parliamentary seats in the state, as to one in 2014.
Besides, the BJP which got only 10 seats in the 2014 Odisha Assembly polls, upped its tally to 23 seats.
2. Odisha CM congratulates Pradhan and Sarangi
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday congratulated two BJP leaders from the state, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, who were sworn in as Union ministers.
The chief minister expressed hope that both the leaders will live up to the aspirations of the people and present the voice of Odisha at the Centre.
"Congratulate @dpradhanbjp ji and @pcsarangi ji on being sworn in as Union ministers. Wish you success in living upto the aspirations of every single Indian and presenting the voice of #Odisha at Center," Patnaik tweeted.
Pradhan, who took oath of office as a cabinet minister on Thursday, was inducted into the Modi government for the second term.
Balasore MP, Pratap Sarangi, was sworn-in as a minister of state for the first time.
3. Sarangi, Pradhan part of the cabinet
Pradhan, a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, retained the portfolio of the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, while also being allotted the Steel Ministry.
Sarangi became a minister of state (MOS) in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
Sarangi won from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency defeating BJD candidate and industrialist Rabindra Jena by a margin of 12,956 votes in the recently concluded elections.
Sarangi, a two-time Independent MLA from Nilagiri Assembly constituency in Balasore district in 2004 and 2009, had contested unsuccessfully as the BJP candidate in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.