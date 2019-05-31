Modi 2.0 Cabinet: When new MoS (Animal Husbandry) Pratap Chandra Sarangi rushed to rescue cows after Cyclone Fani

A report states, that after Cyclone Fani ravaged Puri, Sarangi rushed to a large goshala (cowshed) to tirelessly clean broken branches of trees strewn around after the devastation.

One of the freshest faces of the new cabinet is Balasore MP from Odisha Pratap Chandra Sarangi. An ascetic known for his frugal lifestyle who beat two of the richest opponents in Balasore, Sarangi has been hailed as ‘Odisha’s Modi’ for his austere choices and social commitments.

A former Odisha president of the Bajrang Dal, spearheaded a movement for the protection of cows.

A report states, that after Cyclone Fani ravaged Puri, Sarangi rushed to a large goshala (cowshed) to tirelessly clean broken branches of trees strewn around after the devastation.

An executive who knows him states that he’s really fond of cows and was extremely focussed on cleaning of the goshala.

In Modi 2.0, Sarangi has been made Minister of State for (MSME and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries)

He is also knowns for his straight talk and calling a spade a spade. A fluent orator in both Odia and Sanskrit, the RSS follower is known for riding from village to village on a bicycle.

He lived in Nilagiri block of Balasore district and graduated from Fakir Mohan College in Balasore. He chose the life of an ascetic in Ramkrishna Math and did social work in his region. Sarangi returned to his village as a clerk in Nilagari college but quit after he began his association with RSS and VHP.

He won in 2004 as an MLA from Nilagiri on a BJP ticket and then as an independent in 2009. In 2014, he lost to Rabindra Jena of BJP from the Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.

Picture: Pratap Singh Sarangi (Facebook/Represenational Image)