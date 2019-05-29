Modi 2.0 Cabinet: PM meets Jaitley - what happened in the meeting

A day before the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he does not want to be a minister in his new government due to health reasons.

Hours after Arun Jaitley announced decision not to seek a ministerial position in Modi 2.0 government due to health reasons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday visited him at his residence, a move that reflects the importance attached to the senior leader.



Though Modi in his first term as Prime Minister had visited Jaitley's residence for 'unofficial' meetings with groups of senior editors, this is perhaps the first time that he visited the residence of a minister for an unscheduled engagement.

Modi, who along with his new Cabinet are to be sworn-in on Thursday evening, drove to Jaitley's official residence in the national capital at 850 pm and was with him for close to 25 minutes, officials said.

Ending days of speculations over his role in the new government owing to his ill health, he posted on Twitter the letter he wrote to Modi requesting recusal from being a part of the new government on health grounds

On Wednesday, PM Modi met Arun Jaitley in his residence and spent around half-an-hour talking to him. PM Modi enquired about his health, and appealed to him to join the cabinet. Meanwhile, Jaitley reiterated his desire not to hold a post and cited his health issues.

PM’s trip to Jailtey’s house was an opportunity to convey the latter’s stature and importance in the PM’s eyes. It’s believed that Jaitley could continue either as a Cabinet Minister or as a Cabinet Minister without a portfolio.

The final conclusion from the talks isn’t known and we’ll only know tomorrow if Jaitley will continue as a Cabinet Minister

Jaitley said soon after BJP won a massive majority in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, he informed Modi orally about his intentions of taking time out for treatment of an undisclosed illness.

Without disclosing the ailment he is being treated for, Jaitley said he would continue to informally support the government and the party in any form that is required.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Jaitley wrote.