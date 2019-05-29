Modi 2.0 Cabinet of Ministers – what we know so far

On the eve of his swearing-in for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a marathon meeting with BJP president Amit Shah as he gave final touches to the shape of his government, which is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions.
The NDA won with a thumping majority winning 353 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in general elections 2019, making a quiet likely situation that the new cabinet will have representation from each of its ally as party's dharma to take along all its alliance partners.
A BJP leader said the government is likely to bear the stamp of the party's impressive show in new regions like West Bengal, Odisha, North East and Telangana.
BJP allies like Shiv Sena, JD(U), AIADMK, LJP, Akali Dal and Apna Dal are also set to be represented in the government.
Parties like Sena and JD(U) may get two berths as they are the largest constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance after the BJP, while others may get one berth each.
Modi, he said, may surprise with a few choices, referring to his decision to induct a number of former bureaucrats-turned-BJP leaders like R K Singh and Hardeep Puri in his ministry during his first term.
Some party leaders believe that the prime minister may also induct leaders like Manoj Sinha, who lost the Lok Sabha polls but is seen as one of the "performing" ministers of his first government.
1. One MP from each NDA ally to be minister in Modi Sarkar 2.0, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said that there will one MP from each NDA ally who will take oath as minister in Modi cabinet 2.0.
It gives us a confirmation that all alliance partners of the NDA will have at least one minister in the new government, however, the tally could even increase to more.
2. Arvind Sawant to be minister in Modi cabinet 2.0, says Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut ahead of Modi' swearing-in today said that Arvind Sawant will represent the party in Modi cabinet 2.0.
He further said it has been decided that one Lok Sabha MP from each NDA ally will become a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name from Shiv Sena, he will take oath as a minister.
3. What about Jaitley?
Hours after Arun Jaitley announced decision not to seek a ministerial position in Modi 2.0 government due to health reasons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday visited him at his residence, a move that reflects the importance attached to the senior leader.
Though Modi in his first term as Prime Minister had visited Jaitley's residence for 'unofficial' meetings with groups of senior editors, this is perhaps the first time that he visited the residence of a minister for an unscheduled engagement.
Modi, who along with his new Cabinet are to be sworn-in on Thursday evening, drove to Jaitley's official residence in the national capital at 850 pm and was with him for close to 25 minutes, officials said.
Modi enquired about Jaitley's health and well being, they added.
Specific details about the meeting was not known immediately but the visit was possibly to convey a message that Jaitley is valued, appreciated and wanted by him and his government.
Neither Jaitley, who had tweeted his letter written to Modi requesting that he not be given any responsibility in the new government for health reasons, nor his office immediately commented on the meeting.
4. Piyush Goyal or Amit Shah for Finance?
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's decision to opt out on health grounds has fuelled speculation about who will get the coveted portfolio with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who filled in for Jaitley and presented the populist pre-election budget, being seen as a key contender.
There is also a buzz about Shah, who has been elected to Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and is a key architect of his party's landslide win, joining the government.
If Shah joins the Modi cabinet, he is likely to get one of the four major portfolios; finance, home, defence or external affairs.
A source told Zee Media that Shah could be handed the plum finance portfolio.
The BJP has refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, with its leaders insisting that it is the prime minister's prerogative.
5. Swaraj to continue?
Though External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj did not contest the Lok Sabha elections on health grounds, there is a view within the party that she will also be a part of the new cabinet.
About 60 ministers may take oath.
Some party leaders are of the view that a few leaders from the organisation can also be rewarded with ministerial berths.
6. Senior leaders in the fray
Senior party leaders like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, are likely to join the second Modi government after being its members in its first avatar.
Singh also met Modi on Wednesday. Some officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also met Shah on Wednesday at his residence.
The prime minister had held a long meeting with Shah on Tuesday too.
7. What about Allies?
A BJP leader said the government is likely to bear the stamp of the party's impressive show in new regions like West Bengal, Odisha, North East and Telangana.
8. AIADMK?
Though there are no pointers on the contours of the NDA-II Cabinet, there is a chance of the AIADMK getting a berth in the council of ministers, Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said here Wednesday.
BJP sources here meanwhile, said the names of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's son P Raveendranath Kumar and Rajya Sabha member R Vaithilingam find place in the "list of probables."
Raju, answering a question from reporters here, said: "There is a chance for it (AIADMK getting a berth in the Cabinet) since they (BJP) had said coalition partners will be accommodated (in the Council of Ministers)." In the event of AIADMK getting a berth, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam will take a decision on its representative after talking with BJP leaders when they go to Delhi, the Minister said.
The AIADMK, which was also not part of the previous government, won only one seat. It may be given a ministerial berth as it is in power in Tamil Nadu besides being a key Dravidian ally of the BJP.
9. Two births for JD(U)?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday, and both the leaders are understood to have discussed Kumar's party JD(U)'s representation in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be sworn in for a second term on Thursday.
JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said his party will be represented in the government but declined to comment on the details of its likely representation.
Kumar also held a meeting with his party's office-bearers.
JD(U) leaders are of the view that the party may get two berths, one with Cabinet rank and another with minister of state profile.
However, there has been no official word on the JD(U)'s likely representation in the government.
10. Surprise choices?
