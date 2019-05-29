Modi 2.0 Cabinet of Ministers – what we know so far

On the eve of his swearing-in for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a marathon meeting with BJP president Amit Shah as he gave final touches to the shape of his government, which is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions.

Ahead of his swearing-in for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having marathon meetings with BJP president Amit Shah to finalise the shape of his new government.

The NDA won with a thumping majority winning 353 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in general elections 2019, making a quiet likely situation that the new cabinet will have representation from each of its ally as party's dharma to take along all its alliance partners.

A BJP leader said the government is likely to bear the stamp of the party's impressive show in new regions like West Bengal, Odisha, North East and Telangana.

BJP allies like Shiv Sena, JD(U), AIADMK, LJP, Akali Dal and Apna Dal are also set to be represented in the government.

Parties like Sena and JD(U) may get two berths as they are the largest constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance after the BJP, while others may get one berth each.

Modi, he said, may surprise with a few choices, referring to his decision to induct a number of former bureaucrats-turned-BJP leaders like R K Singh and Hardeep Puri in his ministry during his first term.

Some party leaders believe that the prime minister may also induct leaders like Manoj Sinha, who lost the Lok Sabha polls but is seen as one of the "performing" ministers of his first government.

Latest Updates

