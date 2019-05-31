Modi 2.0 cabinet: From Maneka Gandhi to Suresh Prabhu- top leaders who didn't make the cut

Here are the leaders who were excluded from Modi 2.0
Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as country's Prime Minister for a second term, heading the National Democratic Alliance government in the presence of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries.
Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.
The other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.While Modi, Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Paswan took oath of office in Hindi, Gowda and Sitharaman took it in English.
Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new dispensation.
Top opposition leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were part of the nearly 8,000 guests at the ceremony. This is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was sworn in by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries.
Earlier, Chandra Shekhar in 1990 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 were sworn in at the sprawling forecourt.
List of prominent leaders who are not part of Modi 2.0 cabinet:
Sushma Swaraj (Didn't fight LS poll)
Arun Jaitley (Opted out)
Suresh Prabhu
Uma Bharati( Didn't fight LS poll)
Maneka Sanjay Gandhi
Jagat Prakash Nadda (Tipped to be BJP President)
Anant Geete (Wasn't nominated by Shiv Sena)
Chaudhary Birender Singh (Didn't contest)
Radha Mohan Singh
Manoj Sinha (Lost election)
Rajen Gohain
Dr. Mahesh Sharma
Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Alphons Kannanthanam (Lost polls)
Vijay Goel
SS Ahluwalia
Ram Kripal Yadav
Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (Lost)
Anantkumar Hegde
Jayant Sinha
Anupriya Patel
CR Chaudhury
PP Chaudhury
(With PTI inputs)
Here are the most surprising misses:
1. Sushma Swaraj no longer EAM
Sushma Swaraj who opted out of elections is not part of the cabinet. Many thought BJP will get her elected from Rajya Sabha but for now, that is not the case.
2. Sultanpur MP not in cabinet
Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi was the WCD Minister in the first Modi government. She landed into controversy during the elections over comments regarding Muslims. She will no longer be part of the Modi government for now.
3. Suresh Prabhu's fall from ladder
Railway, Commerce and Civil Aviation are among the portfolios Prabhu held in the Modi government's first term. What prompted his exclusion will be subject of much speculation.
4. Rathore misses the mark
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who was the MoS independent charge in I&B and Sports ministry fails to make the cut. One wanders, is BJP hoping for a power reversal in Rajasthan too? That would only explain his surprising exclusion.
5. Jayant Sinha grounded?
Jayant Sinha, who was MoS Civil Aviation didn't get any role this time. Did Yashwant Sinha's rebellion cost Jayant?
6. No Mahesh Sharma in Cabinet
Controversial minister Mahesh Sharma misses out. He is the MP from Gautam Buddha Nagar.
7. Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel snubbed
Anupriya Patel, MP from Mirzapur is also not part of the cabinet. Is BJP confident of winning Eastern Uttar Pradesh without Apna Dal. Snub to Anupriya Patel indicates so.