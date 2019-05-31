Modi 2.0 cabinet: From Maneka Gandhi to Suresh Prabhu- top leaders who didn't make the cut

Here are the leaders who were excluded from Modi 2.0

Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as country's Prime Minister for a second term, heading the National Democratic Alliance government in the presence of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries.

Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.

The other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.While Modi, Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Paswan took oath of office in Hindi, Gowda and Sitharaman took it in English.

Also Read: Swamy's take on snub

Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new dispensation.

Top opposition leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were part of the nearly 8,000 guests at the ceremony. This is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was sworn in by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries.

Also Read: Didi loses cool after hearing Jai Shri Ram

Earlier, Chandra Shekhar in 1990 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 were sworn in at the sprawling forecourt.

List of prominent leaders who are not part of Modi 2.0 cabinet:

Sushma Swaraj (Didn't fight LS poll)

Arun Jaitley (Opted out)

Suresh Prabhu

Uma Bharati( Didn't fight LS poll)

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi

Jagat Prakash Nadda (Tipped to be BJP President)

Anant Geete (Wasn't nominated by Shiv Sena)

Chaudhary Birender Singh (Didn't contest)

Radha Mohan Singh

Manoj Sinha (Lost election)

Rajen Gohain

Dr. Mahesh Sharma

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Alphons Kannanthanam (Lost polls)

Vijay Goel

SS Ahluwalia

Ram Kripal Yadav

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (Lost)

Anantkumar Hegde

Jayant Sinha

Anupriya Patel

CR Chaudhury

PP Chaudhury

(With PTI inputs)

Here are the most surprising misses: