Model harassed by bike-borne youths in Kolkata, her Facebook post narrating ordeal goes viral

She said the last night shook her and what she learnt several lessons.

"Firstly, if you are getting mobbed, violated, molested or even killed please be assured about the jurisdiction of the police station before running to them. Because even if it is 100 metre away from your spot and not under the jurisdiction chances are very rare they will come and help.

Secondly, how do 15 boys without helmet have such ease to beat up the Uber driver and break the car? In south Kolkata??? What I realised that this was a way to extract money from the driver by threatening him in a mob. This is absolutely a way of extortion.

Thirdly, even if the mob is beating the driver if you step out and raise a voice you will be attacked. To help others and stand up is a scary thing to do because the police who was 100 metres away refused to help. The sub-inspector refused to take my driver's FIR stating that it’s not under the law.

And lastly, This could happen to anybody, your sister coming back from tuition, your mother coming back from work, your father who is driving the car or your brother who is trying to protect you. My Uber driver Tarak who probably has got his uber on loan and driving and making money for his family, who is trying to defy the odds of unemployment and working hard will be scared to drive, will be scared to reach out to the judiciary.

Last night absolutely shook me. This is not the Kolkata I came back to, not the Kolkata I left flourishing career outside to come back and live. I represented Kolkata and won the title of Miss India. I represent this city, I represent this county I stand up for every girl every citizen who is scared to live in this situation. Despite making the FIR I never saw any steps being taken against the boys. And not only the locals the police also could identify the boys in the video."