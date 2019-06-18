Model harassed by bike-borne youths in Kolkata, her Facebook post narrating ordeal goes viral

In a Facebook post which has now gone viral, the woman said that officers of the nearest Maidan Police Station initially did not come for help despite her repeated requests.
A model-turned-actor was allegedly chased and harassed by miscreants near the Jawaharlal Road crossing while returning home from work, police said on Tuesday.
Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place around 11.40 pm on Monday, they said.
The arrests were made on the basis of video grabs provided by Sengupta and CCTV footages.
In a Facebook post which has now gone viral, the woman said she was returning home along with a colleague in Uber cab, which was hit by a few bike-borne youths who dragged the driver out and roughed him up.
She claimed that officers of the nearest Maidan Police Station initially did not come for help despite her repeated requests.
She said that around six boys on three bikes followed the cab near the Lake Gardens area in south Kolkata, where she dropped her colleague home.
1. Uber driver beaten up, woman harassed by youths on Kolkata street
"Last night 18th June 2019 at around 11:40 pm I took an uber from JW Marriott Kolkata to go back home after finishing work since I work with the Media and Entertainment industry working late hours is necessary in my job profile. I was accompanied by my colleague. We were taking a left turn from the Exide crossing towards Elgin while few boys in a bike (without helmet) came and hit the uber. To which they stopped the bike and started yelling at the driver. In a fraction of second, there were 15 boys and they all started banging the car window and dragging the driver out. They dragged the driver and started beating him up. This is when I stepped out and started shouting taking a video of the incident (attached below)," she said in the Facebook post.
2. Cops refused help, claims woman
She claimed that officers of the nearest Maidan Police Station initially did not come for help despite her repeated requests.
"However, some officers of Maidan Police Station reached the spot only to be pushed by the boys before fleeing," she said.
ran across the street to Maidan Police station, I saw an officer standing and I requested him to come with me, he told me that this is not under them but under the jurisdiction of Bhawanipore Police station. This is when I broke down I begged them to come or else the boys would have killed the driver. The officers came and held the boys saying why are they creating nuisance. The boys pushed the police officers and ran away. After everything was over two officers from Bhawanipore police station came, by then it was 12 am. I requested the driver to drop me and my colleague home and decided to take it up with the police station tomorrow morning," she wrote.
3. Followed home, dragged out of car
She further wrote:
To my utter surprise, the boys followed us till my colleague's house and right when we were dropping him near lake gardens govt housing 6 of the boys in 3 bikes came and stopped my car, threw stones, broke the car. Dragged me out and tried to break my phone to delete the video. My colleague jumped out of fear and I was completely shaken. I came out started shouting by now the locals had come out.
I took a breather and called my dad and my sister. Considering it happens in the next lane and in my locality ( my Para). The cops came told me to do an FIR at Charu Market police station. I went there Met the sub-inspector who told me my complaint will be only taken by the Bhawanipore police station. At this point, I gave up and started shouting. 1:30 am. No female police officer at the station. After raising a lot of questions the officer took my complain but refused to take the uber driver's complaint stating that 2 FIR’s can’t be taken for the same complaint. And he told me that it’s against the law. My uber driver insisted that he wants to do the complain but the officers didn’t take it. I am attaching the video of the mob and the picture of the broken car.
4. 'Last night shook me, this is not the Kolkata I came back to'
She said the last night shook her and what she learnt several lessons.
"Firstly, if you are getting mobbed, violated, molested or even killed please be assured about the jurisdiction of the police station before running to them. Because even if it is 100 metre away from your spot and not under the jurisdiction chances are very rare they will come and help.
Secondly, how do 15 boys without helmet have such ease to beat up the Uber driver and break the car? In south Kolkata??? What I realised that this was a way to extract money from the driver by threatening him in a mob. This is absolutely a way of extortion.
Thirdly, even if the mob is beating the driver if you step out and raise a voice you will be attacked. To help others and stand up is a scary thing to do because the police who was 100 metres away refused to help. The sub-inspector refused to take my driver's FIR stating that it’s not under the law.
And lastly, This could happen to anybody, your sister coming back from tuition, your mother coming back from work, your father who is driving the car or your brother who is trying to protect you. My Uber driver Tarak who probably has got his uber on loan and driving and making money for his family, who is trying to defy the odds of unemployment and working hard will be scared to drive, will be scared to reach out to the judiciary.
Last night absolutely shook me. This is not the Kolkata I came back to, not the Kolkata I left flourishing career outside to come back and live. I represented Kolkata and won the title of Miss India. I represent this city, I represent this county I stand up for every girl every citizen who is scared to live in this situation. Despite making the FIR I never saw any steps being taken against the boys. And not only the locals the police also could identify the boys in the video."
5. Kolkata Police statement
The Kolkata Police on Tuesday said it has arrested the seven persons and also initiated an inquiry into the alleged non-registration of FIR.
"We have taken this incident very seriously and seven persons have been arrested so far. On the order of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, an inquiry regarding the non-registration of FIR has been initiated into this incident, at a very senior level," the Kolkata Police wrote on its Twitter handle.
When contacted, a senior police officer said, "Those arrested seem to be locals who have been violating traffic rules for quite some time. We are hopeful of nabbing the others from the CCTV footages of the surrounding areas."
The following persons were arrested in this case:
1. Sk. Rahit
2. Fardin Khan
3. Sk. Sabir Ali
4. Sk. Gani
5. Sk. Imran Ali
6. Sk. Wasim
7. Atif Khan @ Md. Samsad.
All the accused are arrested on 18.06.19.