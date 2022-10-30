Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS

The largest such garden in the country, Maze Garden has been built in just 8 months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two tourist attractions -- a Maze (labyrinth) Garden and Miyawaki Forest -- at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia in Gujarat on Sunday, October 30.

The two tourist attractions will be added to the sprawling campus of the iconic Statue of Unity which was inaugurated by PM Modi on the birth anniversary of Sardar Pate (October 31) in 2018.