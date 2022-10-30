Search icon
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS

The largest such garden in the country, Maze Garden has been built in just 8 months.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 30, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two tourist attractions -- a Maze (labyrinth) Garden and Miyawaki Forest -- at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia in Gujarat on Sunday, October 30.

The two tourist attractions will be added to the sprawling campus of the iconic Statue of Unity which was inaugurated by PM Modi on the birth anniversary of Sardar Pate (October 31) in 2018. 

1. Miyawaki Forest

Miyawaki Forest
1/5

The forest is named after the technique developed by a Japanese botanist and ecologist Dr Akira Miyawaki. The Miyawaki Forest will include a Native Floral Garden, Timber Garden, Fruit Garden, Medicinal Garden and a Digital Orientation Centre. (Photo: ANI)

2. Largest maze garden in India

Largest maze garden in India
2/5

Sprawling in three acres with a pathway of 2,100 metres, this is the largest maze garden in the country and has been developed in a short span of just eight months. (Photo: ANI)

3. Miyawaki method

Miyawaki method
3/5

Through the Miyawaki method, a forest can be developed in just two to three years. The Miyawaki Forest has been developed wherein plant saplings of various species are planted close to each other which develops into a dense urban forest. (Photo: ANI)

4. Maze Garden shape

Maze Garden shape
4/5

The Maze Garden has been built in the shape of ‘Yantra’ that emanates positive energy. The design has been chosen to bring about symmetry while focusing on building an intricate network of pathways. (photo: ANI)

5. Other tourist destinations

Other tourist destinations
5/5

The other major tourist destinations surrounding the statue include Tent City, Arogya Van (Herbal Garden), Butterfly Garden, Cactus Garden, Vishwa Van, The Valley of Flowers (Bharat Van), Unity glow garden, Children Nutrition Park, Jungle Safari (state-of-art zoological park) among others. (Photo: ANI)

 

