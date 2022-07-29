MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan: Indian Air Force jet's long history and accidents- IN PICS

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed on Thursday night when their twin-seater MiG-21 trainer plane crashed during a training mission near Barmer, Rajasthan.

According to the IAF, a court of inquiry has been established to determine the cause of the accident. Following the crash, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari. Singh expressed his grief over the deaths of the two pilots in a tweet.