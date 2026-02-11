FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew & Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani’s cousin whose wedding videos going viral

Vikram Salgaocar is currently making headlines as his wedding videos have been widely circulating online, grabbing attention for his connection with the Ambani clan. Attended by high-profile members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh and Nita Ambani, the wedding event stole the limelight for Mukesh's mother Kokila Ben's traditional song tribute. Here's all you need to know about Vikram Saglaocar.

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 11, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

1.Vikram Salgaocar

Vikram Salgaocar
1

Vikram Saglaocar, a prominent businessman, has served as Director at VM Salgaocar Hotel and Resorts Private Limited since Jan 2018. He had worked as a business development manager for Reliance Entertainment. He stays low-key despite being associated with a high-profile family and businesses. 

2.Vikram Saglaocar's parents

Vikram Saglaocar's parents
2

Vikram Saglaocar is the son of Deepti Saglaocar and Dattaraj "Raj" Salgaocar, who are sister and brother-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani. Vikram's father is the owner of the V.M. Salgaocar Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate headquartered in Goa. His family business began as a trading firm, later grew into India's first vertically integrated mining operation and has since expanded into multiple global sectors.

3.Vikram Saglaocar's cousins

Vikram Saglaocar's cousins
3

Vikram Saglaocar is the eldest grandson of Dhirubhai Ambani, nephew of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Vikram is the first cousin of Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani. He is also the first cousin to the sons of Anil and Tina Ambani--Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani. Vikram has one sister, Ischeta Salgaocars who is a well-known figure in the Goan business and arts scene.

4.Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant at Vikram Saglaocar's wedding

Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant at Vikram Saglaocar's wedding
4

Mukesh Ambani's 91-year-old mother, Kokila Ben, sang a traditional song while blessing her grandson Vikram Saglaocar. The moment was captured on camera and instantly went viral. In the clip, Nita Ambani and her daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant was also seen rejoicing at the family gathering.

5.Vikram Saglaocar wedding

Vikram Saglaocar wedding
5

Vikram Saglaocar has opted for a low-key wedding ceremony away from the public eye. He has kept details regarding his bride's identity strictly private. The wedding ceremonies are reportedly spanning several days, with the focus on old-world values rather than just a grand spectacle. 

