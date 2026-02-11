Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew & Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani’s cousin whose wedding videos going viral

3 . Vikram Saglaocar's cousins

3

Vikram Saglaocar is the eldest grandson of Dhirubhai Ambani, nephew of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Vikram is the first cousin of Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani. He is also the first cousin to the sons of Anil and Tina Ambani--Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani. Vikram has one sister, Ischeta Salgaocars who is a well-known figure in the Goan business and arts scene.