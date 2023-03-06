Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons

Rajasthan trainee SI Naina Kanwal was arrested by the authorities after she was found in possession of illegal weapons and was found at the residence of a kidnapping accused in Delhi.
The Rajasthan Police and Delhi Police ended up arresting trainee SI Naina Kanwal, who was found in possession of illegal weapons and was at the residence of a kidnapping accused. Kanwal has also been suspended by the Rajasthan Police force.
Naina Kanwal is a woman trainee sub-inspector (SI) in the Rajasthan Police, who was arrested from Rohtak on Friday. She was nabbed in Rohtak itself and was arrested after a joint operation by the Haryana and Delhi Police who wanted to nab a kidnapper.
Here is all you need to know about suspended trainee SI Naina Kanwal from Rajasthan.
1. Who is trainee SI Naina Kanwal?
Naina Kanwal is an international-level wrestler who hails from Sutana village in Rohtak, Haryana. She was posted as a trainee SI in the Rajasthan Police, and is also a social media influencer with over 251K followers.
2. SI Naina Kanwal’s fan following
Rajasthan trainee SI Naina Kanwal has a massive fan following on social media, with over 251,000 followers on Instagram. She shares her fitness regime and journey on social media, and also anecdotes from her personal life.
3. Why was Naina Kanwal suspended?
Trainee SI Naina Kanwal was suspended by the Rajasthan police after she was found in possession of illegal arms in Rohtak, Haryana. She was nabbed in a joint operation by Delhi and Haryana police, after she was found in the house of a kidnapping accused.
4. Rajasthan SI Naina Kanwal with illegal arms
Delhi Police and Haryana Police went to Rohtak to arrest Sumit Nanda, a kidnapping accused in Delhi, and when they knocked on the door a woman opened the door with two guns in her hand. She was identified as Naina Kanwal, and she soon threw her guns out of the house.
5. Naina Kanwal wrestling career
Naina Kanwal has been a wrestling enthusiast since childhood and has bagged the Haryana Kesari title seven times in the past. She has been representing Rajasthan and is a trainee SI with the Rajasthan Police, but has since been suspended.