Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons

Rajasthan trainee SI Naina Kanwal was arrested by the authorities after she was found in possession of illegal weapons and was found at the residence of a kidnapping accused in Delhi.

The Rajasthan Police and Delhi Police ended up arresting trainee SI Naina Kanwal, who was found in possession of illegal weapons and was at the residence of a kidnapping accused. Kanwal has also been suspended by the Rajasthan Police force.

Naina Kanwal is a woman trainee sub-inspector (SI) in the Rajasthan Police, who was arrested from Rohtak on Friday. She was nabbed in Rohtak itself and was arrested after a joint operation by the Haryana and Delhi Police who wanted to nab a kidnapper.

Here is all you need to know about suspended trainee SI Naina Kanwal from Rajasthan.