Meet the Punjab teen who never went to gym and creates Guinness World Record for most pushups with claps

Guinness World Record: Kuwar Amritbir Singh did 45 pushups in 60 seconds and accomplished his record on February 8 2022.

A teenager from Punjab has won Guinness World Record (GWR) for doing most push-ups with claps (fingertips) in one minute. Kuwar Amritbir Singh, who never went to the gym, belongs to the Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

As per GWR, Kuwar attempted this record to inspire the youth in India. He executed finger push-ups along with claps after each dip.