Meet the Punjab teen who never went to gym and creates Guinness World Record for most pushups with claps

Guinness World Record: Kuwar Amritbir Singh did 45 pushups in 60 seconds and accomplished his record on February 8 2022.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 30, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

A teenager from Punjab has won Guinness World Record (GWR) for doing most push-ups with claps (fingertips) in one minute. Kuwar Amritbir Singh, who never went to the gym, belongs to the Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

As per GWR, Kuwar attempted this record to inspire the youth in India. He executed finger push-ups along with claps after each dip.

1. Most pushups with claps record

1/4

The fitness enthusiast from Umarwala village in Batala in the Gurdaspur district did 45 pushups in 60 seconds and accomplished his record on February 8 2022.

 

 

2. Preparation for the challenge

2/4

Singh revealed that he just practised for 21 days to break the record, adding that he never went to the gym, did not take supplements and consumed only what was made by his mother. The teenager even managed to build gym equipment on his own. 

3. Who is Kuwar Amritbir Singh?

3/4

Kuwar Amritbir Singh belongs to Umarwala village in Batala in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Singh is a final year Bachelor's student from Gurunanak Dev University.

According to reports, his father and uncle who were into sports in their younger years inspired him to get into fitness.

4. Singh's other records

4/4

The 19-year-old also has his name in the India Book of Records. He set the record for most knuckle pushups in a minute and most superman pushups in 30 seconds in July and September 2020, respectively.

 

The fitness enthusiast had also applied for most burpees in three minutes record in November 2021, however, his attempt did not qualify.

