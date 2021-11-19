Meet the faces behind farmers' agitation that forced Centre to take U-turn on farm laws

We look at some of the top known and unknown farmer leaders who guided and gave shape to the nationwide movement against the three new agri laws.

In a decisive move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that his government would repeal the three contentious farm laws passed by Parliament last year which saw a year-long protest by several farmer unions across the country. The rollback of the farm laws would take place during the winter session of Parliament, which begins next week, PM Modi informed.

In an address to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said, "We worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agricultural production. However, we failed to make them understand the benefits of the new laws and as such, we have decided to roll them back."

But do you know the people behind the very organised farmers' agitation that started in November last year? Here we look at some of the top farmer leaders who guided and gave shape to the nationwide movement against the three new agri laws. These include people from various backgrounds like teaching, medical, defence and police. A look a some of the known and the unknown faces who made headlines for the past year.