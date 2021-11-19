Meet the faces behind farmers' agitation that forced Centre to take U-turn on farm laws

We look at some of the top known and unknown farmer leaders who guided and gave shape to the nationwide movement against the three new agri laws.
In a decisive move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that his government would repeal the three contentious farm laws passed by Parliament last year which saw a year-long protest by several farmer unions across the country. The rollback of the farm laws would take place during the winter session of Parliament, which begins next week, PM Modi informed.
In an address to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said, "We worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agricultural production. However, we failed to make them understand the benefits of the new laws and as such, we have decided to roll them back."
But do you know the people behind the very organised farmers' agitation that started in November last year? Here we look at some of the top farmer leaders who guided and gave shape to the nationwide movement against the three new agri laws. These include people from various backgrounds like teaching, medical, defence and police. A look a some of the known and the unknown faces who made headlines for the past year.
1. Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson, BKU
The 52-year-old farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union and has undoubtedly been the most prominent and vocal face of the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws.
Once a Delhi Police constable, Tikait has played a key role in negotiations with the government. Son of the stalwart farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait has tried his hand in politics and has been a farmer leader with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) for years.
2. Darshan Pal Singh, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee
The 70-year-old Darshan Pal Singh is a member of the working group of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee. He is an MBBS doctor by profession. He has been very active in talks with Central and state leaders over the farm laws.
He played a crucial role in bringing farmer unions together and performed the role of coordinator in the talks. He also played a pivotal role in taking the agitation beyond Punjab to farmers in other states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
3. Joginder Singh Ugrahan, President, BKU Ugrahan
The 76-year-old Joginder Singh Ugrahan an ex-army man and a farmer leader was born in 1945 in Sunam, Punjab. He is President of the farmers' union the Bharatiya Kisan Union and one of the most popular farm leaders in the country. He founded Bharatiya Kisan Union in 2002.
He has been a frontrunner in the movement with his team behind some aggressive aspects of the protests in Punjab, including the Rail Roko agitation and the 'gheraoing' of BJP leaders. While most farmer unions were protesting at the Singhu border, his union almost single-handedly held fort at the Tikri border.
4. Balbir Singh Rajewal, President BKU
The 78-year-old Balbir Singh Rajewal has been one of the main leaders from the 31 farmer unions who have been at the forefront of planning and implementing the farmers' agitations. His skillful articulation of the farmers' viewpoint played a key role during talks with Central Ministers. He was also the brain behind preparing the demand charter for the farmers.
Senior farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Thursday had said that they will oppose and show black flags to BKU President Gurnam Singh Charuni in Punjab due to his political motive. The two senior leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Gurnam Singh Charuni and Balbir Singh Rajewal have openly come against each other.
5. Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha
Hannan Mollah is a CPM politburo member and General Secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha. The 75-year-old farmer leader has been a constant voice demanding the repeal of the farm laws during the protests. He has maintained that the protests will continue till the laws are repealed through a process in Parliament.
Mollah has also stood for the enactment of legal entitlement for the farmers to sell at MSP and believes that the struggle will continue to achieve this goal. He was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times representing the constituency of Uluberia in Howrah district of West Bengal.
6. Gurnam Singh Charuni, President BKU, Haryana
President of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Haryana the 65-year-old Gurnam Singh Charuni is credited with giving the farmers' agitation a shape even before the three farm laws were passed. He has led several successful agitations earlier and is known for adopting unique ways of protesting.
7. Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, General Secretary, BKU Ekta Ugrahan
The 71-year-old Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan who is the Union general secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan has been at the forefront of the farmers' agitation against the three contentious farm laws. The farmer leader was also at the forefront against confrontation with police during the Delhi Chalo movement. Sukhdev Singh is a retired school teacher by profession.
