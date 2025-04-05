2 . A 400-year-long curse

According to folklore, the Wadiyar family was believed to be under a curse placed by Alamelamma, the wife of Srirangaraya, once a chieftain of Srirangapatna. When Srirangaraya fell ill, he entrusted the kingdom's administration to Alamelamma but Raja Wadiyar attempted to seize control. Alamelamma then fled and cast a curse that the Wadiyar family would struggle to have natural or direct heirs, as per the folklore. Since then, the Wadiyar family had mostly been adopting heirs from their relatives.