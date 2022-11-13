Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest

1/5

Loiya hails from Uripok Khaidem Leikai area of the Imphal West district. A nature lover from his childhood, Loiya graduated from Chennai in early 2000. He now stays 'on and off' in the forest.

After completing his studies, I went to the Koubru mountain, where he was appalled by the wide scale deforestation of the previously thick vegetation that marked the Koubru hill ranges, he told PTI.

He then felt a strong urge to give back to mother nature. The search soon led him to Maru Langol renamed "Punshilok Maru" or "Spring of Life" in the Langol Hill range on the outskirts of capital Imphal town. (ANI file photo)