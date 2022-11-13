Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest

Manipur: He was appalled by the wide-scale deforestation of the previously thick vegetation that marked the Koubru hill ranges.
A 47-year-old man in Manipur's Imphal West district has converted barren land into a 300-acre forest with a wide variety of plant species in 20 years. Moirangthem Loiya started planting trees on the outskirts of Imphal town in the Langol Hill range about 20 years ago.
1. Who is Moirangthem Loiya?
Loiya hails from Uripok Khaidem Leikai area of the Imphal West district. A nature lover from his childhood, Loiya graduated from Chennai in early 2000. He now stays 'on and off' in the forest.
After completing his studies, I went to the Koubru mountain, where he was appalled by the wide scale deforestation of the previously thick vegetation that marked the Koubru hill ranges, he told PTI.
He then felt a strong urge to give back to mother nature. The search soon led him to Maru Langol renamed "Punshilok Maru" or "Spring of Life" in the Langol Hill range on the outskirts of capital Imphal town. (ANI file photo)
2. Wild Life and Habitat Protection Society
Loiya has also established Wild Life and Habitat Protection Society (WAHPS) which is devoted to preserving the Punshilok forest and fighting off illegal hunting and wildfires. (ANI file photo)
3. Over 100 species of plants
There are more than 100 species of plants, around 25 varieties of bamboo species in the 300 acre forest which also has barking deers, porcupines and snakes, forest officials said. (ANI file photo)
4. Forest officials support Loiya
The state forest officials have been supportive of the endeavour of Loiya in planting trees in the Longol hill range. The officials said the land was barren some 20 years ago. (Photo: Twitter)
5. A lifelong mission
Loiya is certain that the task of growing a forest and nurturing it is going to be "a lifelong mission" although he now works in a pharmacy to earn a living and to sustain his family.
Loiya is currently preparing to organise a camp for volunteers this November so as to protect the forest from wildfire ahead of the dry season. (Photo: Twitter)
(With inputs from PTI)