Meet Mahasweta Chakraborty, 24-year-old pilot from Kolkata, who brought 800 students from Ukraine

Women these days are working shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in almost every field. So when it came to evacuating Indian students from Ukraine's war zone, how could women not be in the forefront. Social media these days is abuzz with the story of a 24-year-old woman pilot from Kolkata who flew over 800 students back home amid Ukraine war.
BJP Mahila Morcha tweeted this in praise of the young brave pilot. "Mahasweta Chakraborty a 24-year-old pilot from Kolkata, rescued more than 800 Indian students from the border of Ukraine, Poland and Hungary. Huge Respect for her (sic)," a tweet by the BJP Mahila Morcha read.
Pictures of the pilot was also shared on Twitter with heaps of praises from different Twitter handles. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's vice president, Priyanka Sharma, in her tweet, said the 24-year-old was the daughter of the Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha chief. "She is Mahasweta Chakraborty, Daughter of Tanuja Chakraborty (President of WB State BJP Mahila Morcha) (sic)," her post read.
1. Who is Mahasweta Chakraborty?
24 year pilot of a private Indian carrier, Mahasweta Chakraborty played a crucial role in bringing back hundreds of Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine. The pilot flew six flights to evacuate more than 800 students.
2. Mahasweta Chakraborty flew six flights between February 27-March 7
Mahasweta Chakraborty hails from Kolkata and has an experience of four years in the aviation sector. She flew six flights between February 27 and March 7, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 under 'special military operation'.
3. Mahasweta flew an Airbus A320 for 13-14 hours a day
Mahasweta Chakraborty had to fly an Airbus A320 for 13 to 14 hours a day, according to media reports. "It was the experience of a lifetime, rescuing those students in their late teens and early twenties, many of whom had fallen sick and had traumatizing tales of survival," she was quoted as saying by a leading daily.
4. Mahasweta was also part of Vande Bharat mission during pandemic
Mahasweta says she got a call late at night from her airlines and was told that she was chosen for the rescue operation. She says that she then packed her bags in two hours and left for the rescue mission. Mahasweta was also a part of the Vande Bharat mission during the pandemic.
5. Mahasweta flew oxygen concentrators from abroad during pandemic
During the Vande Bharat mission, Mahasweta flew oxygen concentrators from abroad and vaccines to Kolkata and other airports from Pune. Mahasweta is a graduuate from Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi. She is the daughter of Tanuja Chakraborty, President of West Bengal State BJP Mahila Morcha.