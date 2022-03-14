Meet Mahasweta Chakraborty, 24-year-old pilot from Kolkata, who brought 800 students from Ukraine

Social media these days is abuzz with the story of a 24-year-old woman pilot from Kolkata who flew over 800 students back home amid Ukraine war.

Women these days are working shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in almost every field. So when it came to evacuating Indian students from Ukraine's war zone, how could women not be in the forefront. Social media these days is abuzz with the story of a 24-year-old woman pilot from Kolkata who flew over 800 students back home amid Ukraine war.

BJP Mahila Morcha tweeted this in praise of the young brave pilot. "Mahasweta Chakraborty a 24-year-old pilot from Kolkata, rescued more than 800 Indian students from the border of Ukraine, Poland and Hungary. Huge Respect for her (sic)," a tweet by the BJP Mahila Morcha read.

Pictures of the pilot was also shared on Twitter with heaps of praises from different Twitter handles. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's vice president, Priyanka Sharma, in her tweet, said the 24-year-old was the daughter of the Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha chief. "She is Mahasweta Chakraborty, Daughter of Tanuja Chakraborty (President of WB State BJP Mahila Morcha) (sic)," her post read.