Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more

INDIA
Apurwa Amit | Nov 17, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
1.Lalu Yadav's eldest son-in-law Shailesh Kumar
Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest daughter, Dr. Misa Bharti, married Shailesh Kumar in 1999. Lalu's eldest son-in-law, Shailesh Kumar, is a software engineer and owns his own company. They have two daughters and a son. According to media reports, Shailesh pursued a postgraduate degree (Master of Arts) from R.D.&D.J. College, Munger in 1984, before briefly working as a history lecturer. He is an active social worker and political worker for the RJD party. He has been described as an "in-house advisor" to the family and has been involved in managing the social media accounts and IT operations for key RJD leaders, including Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. He is often seen with his wife during her political campaigns and constituency visits.
2.Lalu Yadav's second son-in-law Samaresh Singh, Rohini Acharya's husband
Samaresh Singh is Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya's husband. The couple got married in 2002 in a much talked about gala in Bihar. Samaresh Singh is the son of Rao Ranvijay Singh, a senior Mumbai-based income-tax official. Samaresh Singh did his bachelors in economics at the Delhi University, after which he got a masters degree from Delhi School of Economics. He then did his MBA from INSEAD Business School. Acharya and Singh have two sons and a daughter, with whom they live in Singapore.
3.Lalu Yadav's third son-in-law, Vikram Singh, Chanda Yadav's husband
Chanda Yadav is married to pilot Vikram Singh, previously associated with Air India (formerly Indian Airlines). His educational background is not widely detailed in public records. Chanda Yadav herself holds a degree in law. She generally maintains a low public profile, only occasionally appearing at family functions.
4.Lalu Yadav's 4th son-in-law Rahul Yadav
Lalu Yadav's daughter Ragini Yadav got married to politician Rahul Yadav in 2012. Rahul Yadav is a member of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and has contested elections in Uttar Pradesh, specifically from the Sikandrabad constituency. He is also involved in business operations and agriculture (farming) in the Muradnagar area, with an address in Ghaziabad. His father, Jitendra Yadav, was previously a Congress leader who later joined the Samajwadi Party. According to media reports, Rahul completed his graduationin hotel and restaurant management graduate from a university in Switzerland.
5.Lalu Yadav's 5th son-in-law Vineet Yadav
Hema Yadav is married to Vineet Yadav (also known as Tej Yadav), a businessman from Delhi who is also active in politics. His specific educational background is not widely detailed in public sources. Vineet Yadav is involved in business, including an association with the firm Bhagirathi Tubes, which has been part of investigations related to the "land-for-jobs" scam involving the family of Hema Yadav's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.
6.Lalu Yadav's 6th son-in-law Chiranjeev Rao
Anushka “Dhannu” Rao, whose academic interests include interior design and possibly law, is married to Chiranjeev Rao. He is currently a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, representing the Rewari constituency. He is also the President of the Haryana Youth Congress. Chiranjeev Rao comes from a prominent political family in Haryana; he is the son of Ajay Singh Yadav, a six-time Congress MLA and former Haryana minister.
7.Lalu Yadav's 7th son-in-law Tej Pratap Singh Yadav
Raj Lakshmi Yadav, the youngest daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, is married to Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, the grand-nephew of the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The couple got married on February 26, 2015. Their engagement was in December 2014. Tej Pratap Singh Yadav is highly educated. He holds an MBA from Leeds University Business School in the UK. He attended Delhi Public School, Noida, and Colonel Brown Cambridge School, Dehradun, for his schooling.