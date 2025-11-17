Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more

1 . Lalu Yadav's eldest son-in-law Shailesh Kumar

1

Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest daughter, Dr. Misa Bharti, married Shailesh Kumar in 1999. Lalu's eldest son-in-law, Shailesh Kumar, is a software engineer and owns his own company. They have two daughters and a son. According to media reports, Shailesh pursued a postgraduate degree (Master of Arts) from R.D.&D.J. College, Munger in 1984, before briefly working as a history lecturer. He is an active social worker and political worker for the RJD party. He has been described as an "in-house advisor" to the family and has been involved in managing the social media accounts and IT operations for key RJD leaders, including Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. He is often seen with his wife during her political campaigns and constituency visits.