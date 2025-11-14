FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

INDIA

Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat

Here is everything you need to know about Chanda Yadav and Khesari Lal Yadav

Shweta Singh | Nov 14, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

1.Who is Chanda Yadav?

Who is Chanda Yadav?
1

Chanda Yadav is the wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, and the couple married in 2006. They have two children, a son and a daughter. 

 

2.Political career

Political career
2

In October 2025, Khesari Lal Yadav joined the party along with his wife, Chanda. Khesari have credited his wife for his success, as she used to take care of their children during his struggling days. 

 

 

3.Khesari Lal Yadav controversies

Khesari Lal Yadav controversies
3

Khesari has been in controversy for his alleged relationships with actress Akanksha Puri and Kajal Raghwani.

 

4.Khesari Lal Yadav electoral debut from the Chapra seat

Khesari Lal Yadav electoral debut from the Chapra seat
4

Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav made his electoral debut from the Chapra seat on an RJD ticket.

5.Khesari Lal Yadav is trailing behind BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari

Khesari Lal Yadav is trailing behind BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari
5

Khesari Lal Yadav, who made his electoral debut from the Chapra seat on an RJD ticket, is trailing behind BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari by over 2,000 votes, as per the Election Commission's trends for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

 

