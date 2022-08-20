Meet Captain Zoya Agarwal, first Indian to get a place at SFO Aviation Museum

Zoya Agarwal has been associated with Air India since May 2004. In 2013, she became the first youngest female commander to fly Air India’s Boeing 777

Captain Zoya Agarwal, the first Indian female pilot to fly over the North Pole, made history on Friday by being inducted into the SFO aviation museum. She flew a record-breaking 16,000 kilometers across the North Pole during her epic mission.

For the first time ever, an all-female crew of Air India led by Zoya Agarwal covered the world's longest air route from San Francisco (SFO) to Bengaluru, covering the North Pole. She is a senior Air India pilot of the Boeing 777 aircraft.

The SFO Museum honored Zoya Agarwal's distinguished career in aviation as well as her global activism for female empowerment. She has motivated millions of young women and girls to follow their ambitions.