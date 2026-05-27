Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

INDIA
Anshika Pandey | May 27, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
1.Who is Divya Gokulnath?
Divya Gokulnath is the co-founder and director of Byju’s, the edtech company started in Bengaluru in 2012. She began her journey as a teacher when Byju’s was still an offline coaching platform and later helped build it into a global education brand valued at billions.
2.Byju Raveendran’s Singapore court case:
Byju’s founder, Byju Raveendran, was sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court for contempt. The court said he failed to comply with multiple orders regarding his assets and ordered him to surrender, pay S$90,000 in costs, and submit ownership documents linked to Beeaar Investco Pte.
3.Divya Gokulnath’s net worth:
According to the Kotak Hurun survey, Divya Gokulnath is among India’s richest female startup entrepreneurs. Her estimated net worth is around Rs 4,550 crore.
4.Education and career:
Divya studied at Frank Anthony Public School and later graduated from RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru. She met Byju Raveendran after college and started teaching in 2008 at the age of 21. In 2011, the couple launched Byju’s online platform. She also led content, branding, and user experience during the COVID-19 period.
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5.Family and personal life:
Divya comes from an academically strong family. Her father was a nephrologist and her mother worked as a programming executive. She is an only child. Divya married Byju Raveendran after first meeting him in his coaching classes, and the couple has two children.