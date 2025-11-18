Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey

1 Israeli killed, three injured after attack at West Bank checkpoint
Aadhaar Card update free for children aged 7-15, UIDAI makes process simple in these ways, check important details
Sara Tendulkar reveals favourite moment of father Sachin's career, neither it's the 100th century nor 2011 World Cup Final in Mumbai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....
Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here
Will Anmol Bishnoi be extradited to India? Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother accused in Baba Siddiqui's Murder, know all about his crimes
BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here
ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage
Maharashtra Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,468-Crore World-Class Educational and Medical Complex in Gadchiroli
From Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani: New calm in Bollywood’s most expressive performers
INDIA
Sagar Malik | Nov 18, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
1.Nishant Kumar's age
Nishant Kumar, born in 1975, is the only child of Nitish Kumar and Manju Sinha, who had died of acute pneumonia in 2007.
2.Nishant Kumar's educational background
Nishant Kumar studied at St. Karen's school in Patna before moving to Manava Bharati India International School in Mussoorie. He went on to attend the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, where he graduated in software engineering.
3.'No interest in politics': Nishant
Nishant Kumar says he has no desire to enter politics. In 2017, he had said: "I have neither interest in politics nor any knowledge about this field. My first love is spiritualism, and as of now, I am proceeding on the path of spiritualism."
4.Nitish Kumar's role in government
Reportedly, Nishant has been closely involved in key government decisions and political developments, while studying the works of socialist icons such as Rammanohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan.
5.Nishant Kumar's net worth
According to media reports, Nishant Kumar's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 3.6 crore.