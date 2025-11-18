FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time. Kumar has remained in power in the state for close to two decades, but unlike many political scions, his son has stayed away from the limelight and never contested an election.

Sagar Malik | Nov 18, 2025, 08:11 PM IST

1.Nishant Kumar's age

Nishant Kumar's age
1

Nishant Kumar, born in 1975, is the only child of Nitish Kumar and Manju Sinha, who had died of acute pneumonia in 2007.

 

2.Nishant Kumar's educational background

Nishant Kumar's educational background
2

Nishant Kumar studied at St. Karen's school in Patna before moving to Manava Bharati India International School in Mussoorie. He went on to attend the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, where he graduated in software engineering.

 

3.'No interest in politics': Nishant

'No interest in politics': Nishant
3

Nishant Kumar says he has no desire to enter politics. In 2017, he had said: "I have neither interest in politics nor any knowledge about this field. My first love is spiritualism, and as of now, I am proceeding on the path of spiritualism."

 

4.Nitish Kumar's role in government

Nitish Kumar's role in government
4

Reportedly, Nishant has been closely involved in key government decisions and political developments, while studying the works of socialist icons such as Rammanohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan.

 

5.Nishant Kumar's net worth

Nishant Kumar's net worth
5

According to media reports, Nishant Kumar's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 3.6 crore.

 

