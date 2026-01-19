Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

How to Identify the Best Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange for Your Needs
INDIA
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 19, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
1.Aparna Yadav and Prateek Yadav
Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, publicly confirmed his separation from Aparna Yadav through a social media post, triggering widespread discussion.
2.Who is Aparna Yadav?
Aparna Yadav is the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav and is married to his younger son, Prateek Yadav. She stepped into active politics several years ago and has since carved out an identity of her own. Before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, she made a notable political shift by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after earlier being associated with the Samajwadi Party.
3.Educational qualifications and interests
Aparna Yadav has an international academic background. She completed her higher education at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, where she earned a master’s degree in International Relations and Politics. Apart from academics and politics, she is also a trained classical and semi-classical singer, having studied music at the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow.
4.Family background
Aparna Yadav was born to Arvind Singh Bisht and Ambi Bisht. Her father is a journalist and currently serves as the Uttar Pradesh State Information Commissioner, while her mother works with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.
5.Marriage, net worth, and assets
Aparna Yadav and Prateek Yadav tied the knot in 2012, which was one of the most high-profile weddings. According to election affidavits and media reports, the couple’s combined movable and immovable assets are estimated to be worth over Rs 22 crore. Their wealth includes jewellery, bank deposits, land, commercial properties, and luxury vehicles.