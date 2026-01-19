FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

INDIA

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law. Know about her education, political journey, net worth, family background, and personal life.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 19, 2026, 04:16 PM IST

1.Aparna Yadav and Prateek Yadav

Aparna Yadav and Prateek Yadav
1

Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, publicly confirmed his separation from Aparna Yadav through a social media post, triggering widespread discussion.

 

2.Who is Aparna Yadav?

Who is Aparna Yadav?
2

Aparna Yadav is the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav and is married to his younger son, Prateek Yadav. She stepped into active politics several years ago and has since carved out an identity of her own. Before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, she made a notable political shift by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after earlier being associated with the Samajwadi Party.

3.Educational qualifications and interests

Educational qualifications and interests
3

Aparna Yadav has an international academic background. She completed her higher education at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, where she earned a master’s degree in International Relations and Politics. Apart from academics and politics, she is also a trained classical and semi-classical singer, having studied music at the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow.

4.Family background

Family background
4

Aparna Yadav was born to Arvind Singh Bisht and Ambi Bisht. Her father is a journalist and currently serves as the Uttar Pradesh State Information Commissioner, while her mother works with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

5.Marriage, net worth, and assets

Marriage, net worth, and assets
5

Aparna Yadav and Prateek Yadav tied the knot in 2012, which was one of the most high-profile weddings. According to election affidavits and media reports, the couple’s combined movable and immovable assets are estimated to be worth over Rs 22 crore. Their wealth includes jewellery, bank deposits, land, commercial properties, and luxury vehicles.

