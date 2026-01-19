Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

2 . Who is Aparna Yadav?

Aparna Yadav is the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav and is married to his younger son, Prateek Yadav. She stepped into active politics several years ago and has since carved out an identity of her own. Before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, she made a notable political shift by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after earlier being associated with the Samajwadi Party.