Will contest bypolls alone, says Akhilesh after Mayawati's snub; alliance was 'unprincipled', mocks BJP

Putting a lid to speculation about whether BSP is contemplating to go alone in Uttar Pradesh after SP-BSP-RLD's Mahagathbandhan failed to contain saffron surge in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati has made her decision public.

BSP supremo said: "Ever since SP-BSP coalition took place, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav & his wife Dimple Yadav have given me a lot of respect. I also forgot all our differences in the interest of the nation, & gave them respect. Our relation isn't only for politics, it'll continue forever.".

Explaining her decision, Mayawati said, "However, we can't ignore political compulsions. In the results of Lok Sabha elections in UP, base vote of Samajwadi Party, the 'Yadav' community, didn't support the party. Even strong contenders of SP were defeated. "

Keeping the window open on future reconciliation, Mayawati said, "It's not a permanent break. If we feel in future that SP Chief succeeds in his political work, we'll again work together. But if he doesn't succeed, it'll be good for us to work separately. So we've decided to fight the by-elections alone."

Reacting to the development, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he will think deeply over it and they will be contesting in all the 11 seats in the bypolls if there is no alliance in place.

SO-BSP-RLD's combined might was not enough to take on BJP which went on to win majority seats in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections logging an impressive 50% voteshare.

The BJP won 62 of 80 seats in the state while the 'gathbandhan' bagged just 15 with the BSP winning 10 and the SP five. The Congress got one seat and the Apna Dal (S) two. In 2014, the BSP could not even manage one seat.

Expectedly, BJP is mocking the plight of the alliance. "SP-BSP is an unprincipled alliance. People of Uttar Pradesh have completely rejected this alliance and gave it a result that led to its collapse," BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao

11 bypolls to Assembly will be held soon as the respective MLAs won in Lok Sabha polls.

With agency inputs